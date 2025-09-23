What Is MA Cross Alert?

MA Cross Alert is a custom MT4 indicator that solves one key problem: MetaTrader’s built-in Moving Average shows the line but has no way to alert you when price crosses it.

This tool adds the missing feature by giving instant notifications whenever price moves above or below the MA line. It works for both trend-following strategies (trading with the trend) and reversal strategies (spotting breakouts against the trend).

Why Is It Useful?

With MA Cross Alert, you don’t have to sit in front of charts waiting for price to cross a moving average.

It alerts you the moment it happens.

It can draw arrows on the chart showing buy/sell signals at each crossover.

It supports all major MA types: Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), Linear Weighted (LWMA).

This makes it a flexible tool for both beginners and advanced traders who rely on MAs.

Alerts & Notifications

You can choose how you want to be notified:

On-Screen Alerts – Pop-up messages in MT4.

Mobile Push Notifications – Alerts sent directly to the MT4 mobile app.

Email Notifications – Emails sent whenever a cross is detected.

⚠️ Note: Mobile and email alerts require you to configure notifications in your MT4 platform settings.

Signals on Chart

In addition to alerts, the indicator can mark signals visually:

Buy Arrow → when price crosses above the MA.

Sell Arrow → when price crosses below the MA.

Optional labels for reviewing past signals.

This makes it easy to back-check signals and understand how often crosses happen.

Input Parameters

Moving Average Settings

MA Method – Choose from SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, or Hull MA.

MA Period – Number of candles to calculate the average.

Applied Price – Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, or Weighted price.

Signal Settings

Candle To Use For Analysis – Current Candle: Triggers as soon as price touches/crosses the MA. (Fast but may repaint) Previous Candle: Confirms only after a candle closes across the MA. (Safer, fewer false signals)

Ignore Same Candle Crosses – Filter out whipsaw signals caused by candles that open on one side and close on the other.

Number Of Candles To Analyze – Limit checks to the most recent N candles for faster performance.

Notifications

Enable Notifications Feature – Master switch.

Send Alert Notification – On-screen alerts.

Send Notification To Mobile – Push notifications to your MT4 app.

Send Notification Via Email – Email alerts when cross detected.

Display Options

Show Arrows On Cross – Draw buy/sell arrows.

Show Signal Labels – Display labels with crossover info.

Example Use Cases

1. Trend Following Strategy

A trader sets the 50 EMA as the base line.

When price closes above the EMA, MA Cross Alert shows a Buy Arrow and sends an alert.

When price closes below the EMA, it shows a Sell Arrow.

✅ Useful for staying with the bigger trend.

2. Reversal Strategy

A trader uses the 200 SMA.

When price crosses back below the 200 SMA, it signals a possible reversal.

Alerts are sent instantly so the trader doesn’t miss the move.

✅ Helps spot turning points at key levels.

3. Multi-Timeframe Trading

Set alerts on both the 15M chart (short-term moves) and the H4 chart (big trend).

✅ Aligning signals across timeframes gives stronger confirmation.



