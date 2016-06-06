코드베이스섹션
지표

Higher Timeframe - MetaTrader 4용 지표

Il Anokhin
조회수:
31741
평가:
(24)
게시됨:
Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.

On screenshot you can see D1 candle on H1 timeframe.


MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15700

