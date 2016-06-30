코드베이스섹션
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) 조회
\MQL5\Indicators\
StepMA_NRTR.mq5 (12.34 KB) 조회
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_stepma_nrtr.mq5 (7.93 KB) 조회
ZIP 파일로 다운로드 MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

Trading system based on StepMA_NRTR indicator signals. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color point of the indicator has appeared.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file StepMA_NRTR.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15237

