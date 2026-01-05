- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
18
利益トレード:
13 (72.22%)
損失トレード:
5 (27.78%)
ベストトレード:
24.57 USD
最悪のトレード:
-10.22 USD
総利益:
107.03 USD (1 209 pips)
総損失:
-24.43 USD (348 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (61.04 USD)
最大連続利益:
61.04 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.55
取引アクティビティ:
99.09%
最大入金額:
0.76%
最近のトレード:
3 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
25
平均保有時間:
45 分
リカバリーファクター:
4.07
長いトレード:
12 (66.67%)
短いトレード:
6 (33.33%)
プロフィットファクター:
4.38
期待されたペイオフ:
4.59 USD
平均利益:
8.23 USD
平均損失:
-4.89 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-6.93 USD)
最大連続損失:
-17.50 USD (2)
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
20.30 USD (0.04%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.28% (642.53 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GBPUSD
|83
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GBPUSD
|861
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +24.57 USD
最悪のトレード: -10 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +61.04 USD
最大連続損失: -6.93 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"LiteFinanceVC-Live-09"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
- This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account. I make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest just get the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly subscription to signal.
- I created this EA to run on GBPUSD only.
- This is a mean-reversal EA that works on GBPUSD with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted.
- I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to GBPUSD chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do.
- EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7000. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 25% and profit of around 2.5% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
- Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
- For questions, please send me a message.
レビューなし
