- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
38
이익 거래:
25 (65.78%)
손실 거래:
13 (34.21%)
최고의 거래:
116.34 USD
최악의 거래:
-73.50 USD
총 수익:
533.19 USD (2 752 pips)
총 손실:
-311.92 USD (3 025 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (171.71 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
171.71 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
99.09%
최대 입금량:
1.04%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
40
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
1.49
롱(주식매수):
20 (52.63%)
숏(주식차입매도):
18 (47.37%)
수익 요인:
1.71
기대수익:
5.82 USD
평균 이익:
21.33 USD
평균 손실:
-23.99 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-148.33 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-148.33 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
0.44%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
148.33 USD (0.30%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.30% (148.33 USD)
자본금별:
1.92% (961.10 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GBPUSD
|221
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GBPUSD
|-273
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +116.34 USD
최악의 거래: -74 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +171.71 USD
연속 최대 손실: -148.33 USD
- This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account. I make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest just get the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly subscription to signal.
- I created this EA to run on GBPUSD only.
- This is a mean-reversal EA that works on GBPUSD with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted.
- I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to GBPUSD chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do.
- EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7000. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 25% and profit of around 2.5% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
- Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
- For questions, please send me a message.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
USD
50K
USD
USD
1
100%
38
65%
99%
1.70
5.82
USD
USD
2%
1:500