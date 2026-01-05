SegnaliSezioni
Reynor Buenaflor

RB GBPUSD

Reynor Buenaflor
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 0%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-09
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
13 (72.22%)
Loss Trade:
5 (27.78%)
Best Trade:
24.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
107.03 USD (1 209 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-24.43 USD (348 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (61.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
61.04 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.55
Attività di trading:
99.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.76%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
45 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.07
Long Trade:
12 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
6 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.38
Profitto previsto:
4.59 USD
Profitto medio:
8.23 USD
Perdita media:
-4.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-6.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-17.50 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
20.30 USD (0.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
1.21% (606.13 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 83
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 861
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.57 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +61.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

  • This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account.  I make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest just get the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly subscription to signal. 
  • I created this EA to run on GBPUSD only. 
  • This is a mean-reversal EA that works on GBPUSD with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted. 
  • I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to GBPUSD chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do. 
  • EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7000. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 25% and profit of around 2.5% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
  • Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
  • For questions, please send me a message.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.05 16:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 13:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 12:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 12:04
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 12:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 12:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
