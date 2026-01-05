信号部分
Reynor Buenaflor

RB GBPUSD

Reynor Buenaflor
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 0%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-09
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
18
盈利交易:
13 (72.22%)
亏损交易:
5 (27.78%)
最好交易:
24.57 USD
最差交易:
-10.22 USD
毛利:
107.03 USD (1 209 pips)
毛利亏损:
-24.43 USD (348 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (61.04 USD)
最大连续盈利:
61.04 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.55
交易活动:
99.09%
最大入金加载:
0.76%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
25
平均持有时间:
45 分钟
采收率:
4.07
长期交易:
12 (66.67%)
短期交易:
6 (33.33%)
利润因子:
4.38
预期回报:
4.59 USD
平均利润:
8.23 USD
平均损失:
-4.89 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-6.93 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-17.50 USD (2)
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
20.30 USD (0.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
1.21% (606.13 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 83
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 861
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +24.57 USD
最差交易: -10 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +61.04 USD
最大连续亏损: -6.93 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 LiteFinanceVC-Live-09 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

  • This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account.  I make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest just get the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly subscription to signal. 
  • I created this EA to run on GBPUSD only. 
  • This is a mean-reversal EA that works on GBPUSD with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted. 
  • I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to GBPUSD chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do. 
  • EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7000. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 25% and profit of around 2.5% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
  • Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
  • For questions, please send me a message.


没有评论
2026.01.05 16:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 13:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 12:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 12:04
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 12:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 12:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
