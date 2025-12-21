シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Toshi Bee
Independent Traders

Toshi Bee

Independent Traders
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  36  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 14%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
9
利益トレード:
7 (77.77%)
損失トレード:
2 (22.22%)
ベストトレード:
33.87 USD
最悪のトレード:
-33.62 USD
総利益:
210.06 USD (20 776 pips)
総損失:
-66.39 USD (6 637 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (100.96 USD)
最大連続利益:
100.96 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.61
取引アクティビティ:
42.42%
最大入金額:
1.50%
最近のトレード:
1 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
7 時間
リカバリーファクター:
4.27
長いトレード:
5 (55.56%)
短いトレード:
4 (44.44%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.16
期待されたペイオフ:
15.96 USD
平均利益:
30.01 USD
平均損失:
-33.20 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-33.62 USD)
最大連続損失:
-33.62 USD (1)
月間成長:
14.37%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
33.62 USD (3.12%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.12% (33.62 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.90% (31.22 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 133
USDJPY 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USDJPY 804
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +33.87 USD
最悪のトレード: -34 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +100.96 USD
最大連続損失: -33.62 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Headway-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
This strategy uses a multiple pending order daily, with a minimum of two pending orders per day.

Each pending order is assigned a variable expiration time, from 23 to 69 hours.

The strategy is executed without any manual intervention. All trades strictly follow predefined rules that have been tested using long-term historical data.


Minimum equity: $1,000
Risk per trade: 0.5% – 2% (adjusted to account equity)



NOTE

Most pending orders will expire without execution. This is an intentional filtering process designed to ensure that only high-probability setups are traded.

We do not use market execution or force trades manually.

Only setups with a proven win rate above 53%, based on 20 years of historical data, are allowed to run.


This strategy does not operate with a monthly profit expectation.

The performance objective is evaluated on an annual basis.

At minimum, a quarterly (3-month) evaluation period is considered realistic.


レビューなし
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 05:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 09:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
