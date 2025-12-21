СигналыРазделы
Toshi Bee

Independent Traders
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 36 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 14%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
9
Прибыльных трейдов:
7 (77.77%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 (22.22%)
Лучший трейд:
33.87 USD
Худший трейд:
-33.62 USD
Общая прибыль:
210.06 USD (20 776 pips)
Общий убыток:
-66.39 USD (6 637 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
3 (100.96 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
100.96 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.61
Торговая активность:
42.42%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.50%
Последний трейд:
21 час
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
4.27
Длинных трейдов:
5 (55.56%)
Коротких трейдов:
4 (44.44%)
Профит фактор:
3.16
Мат. ожидание:
15.96 USD
Средняя прибыль:
30.01 USD
Средний убыток:
-33.20 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-33.62 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-33.62 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
14.37%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
33.62 USD (3.12%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.12% (33.62 USD)
По эквити:
2.90% (31.22 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 133
USDJPY 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USDJPY 804
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +33.87 USD
Худший трейд: -34 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +100.96 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -33.62 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Headway-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
This strategy uses a multiple pending order daily, with a minimum of two pending orders per day.

Each pending order is assigned a variable expiration time, from 23 to 69 hours.

The strategy is executed without any manual intervention. All trades strictly follow predefined rules that have been tested using long-term historical data.


Minimum equity: $1,000
Risk per trade: 0.5% – 2% (adjusted to account equity)



NOTE

Most pending orders will expire without execution. This is an intentional filtering process designed to ensure that only high-probability setups are traded.

We do not use market execution or force trades manually.

Only setups with a proven win rate above 53%, based on 20 years of historical data, are allowed to run.


This strategy does not operate with a monthly profit expectation.

The performance objective is evaluated on an annual basis.

At minimum, a quarterly (3-month) evaluation period is considered realistic.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 05:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 09:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
