信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Toshi Bee
Independent Traders

Toshi Bee

Independent Traders
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 36 USD per 
增长自 2025 14%
Headway-Real
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
7 (77.77%)
亏损交易:
2 (22.22%)
最好交易:
33.87 USD
最差交易:
-33.62 USD
毛利:
210.06 USD (20 776 pips)
毛利亏损:
-66.39 USD (6 637 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (100.96 USD)
最大连续盈利:
100.96 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.61
交易活动:
42.42%
最大入金加载:
1.50%
最近交易:
23 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
7 小时
采收率:
4.27
长期交易:
5 (55.56%)
短期交易:
4 (44.44%)
利润因子:
3.16
预期回报:
15.96 USD
平均利润:
30.01 USD
平均损失:
-33.20 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-33.62 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-33.62 USD (1)
每月增长:
14.37%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
33.62 USD (3.12%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.12% (33.62 USD)
净值:
2.90% (31.22 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 133
USDJPY 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USDJPY 804
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +33.87 USD
最差交易: -34 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +100.96 USD
最大连续亏损: -33.62 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This strategy uses a multiple pending order daily, with a minimum of two pending orders per day.

Each pending order is assigned a variable expiration time, from 23 to 69 hours.

The strategy is executed without any manual intervention. All trades strictly follow predefined rules that have been tested using long-term historical data.


Minimum equity: $1,000
Risk per trade: 0.5% – 2% (adjusted to account equity)



NOTE

Most pending orders will expire without execution. This is an intentional filtering process designed to ensure that only high-probability setups are traded.

We do not use market execution or force trades manually.

Only setups with a proven win rate above 53%, based on 20 years of historical data, are allowed to run.


This strategy does not operate with a monthly profit expectation.

The performance objective is evaluated on an annual basis.

At minimum, a quarterly (3-month) evaluation period is considered realistic.


没有评论
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 05:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 09:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Toshi Bee
每月36 USD
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
2
100%
9
77%
42%
3.16
15.96
USD
3%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载