- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|133
|USDJPY
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|USDJPY
|804
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|5.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.66 × 76
This strategy uses a multiple pending order daily, with a minimum of two pending orders per day.
Each pending order is assigned a variable expiration time, from 23 to 69 hours.
The strategy is executed without any manual intervention. All trades strictly follow predefined rules that have been tested using long-term historical data.
Minimum equity: $1,000
Risk per trade: 0.5% – 2% (adjusted to account equity)
NOTE
Most pending orders will expire without execution. This is an intentional filtering process designed to ensure that only high-probability setups are traded.
We do not use market execution or force trades manually.
Only setups with a proven win rate above 53%, based on 20 years of historical data, are allowed to run.
This strategy does not operate with a monthly profit expectation.
The performance objective is evaluated on an annual basis.
At minimum, a quarterly (3-month) evaluation period is considered realistic.
