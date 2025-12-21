SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Toshi Bee
Independent Traders

Toshi Bee

Independent Traders
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 36 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 14%
Headway-Real
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
9
Gewinntrades:
7 (77.77%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (22.22%)
Bester Trade:
33.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-33.62 USD
Bruttoprofit:
210.06 USD (20 776 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-66.39 USD (6 637 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (100.96 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
100.96 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading-Aktivität:
42.42%
Max deposit load:
1.50%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.27
Long-Positionen:
5 (55.56%)
Short-Positionen:
4 (44.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.16
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
15.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
30.01 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-33.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-33.62 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-33.62 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
14.37%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
33.62 USD (3.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.12% (33.62 USD)
Kapital:
2.90% (31.22 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 133
USDJPY 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USDJPY 804
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +33.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -34 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +100.96 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -33.62 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

This strategy uses a multiple pending order daily, with a minimum of two pending orders per day.

Each pending order is assigned a variable expiration time, from 23 to 69 hours.

The strategy is executed without any manual intervention. All trades strictly follow predefined rules that have been tested using long-term historical data.


Minimum equity: $1,000
Risk per trade: 0.5% – 2% (adjusted to account equity)



NOTE

Most pending orders will expire without execution. This is an intentional filtering process designed to ensure that only high-probability setups are traded.

We do not use market execution or force trades manually.

Only setups with a proven win rate above 53%, based on 20 years of historical data, are allowed to run.


This strategy does not operate with a monthly profit expectation.

The performance objective is evaluated on an annual basis.

At minimum, a quarterly (3-month) evaluation period is considered realistic.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 05:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 09:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Toshi Bee
36 USD pro Monat
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
2
100%
9
77%
42%
3.16
15.96
USD
3%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.