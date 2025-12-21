SignalsSections
Toshi Bee

Independent Traders
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 36 USD per month
growth since 2025 14%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
33.87 USD
Worst trade:
-33.62 USD
Gross Profit:
210.06 USD (20 776 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66.39 USD (6 637 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (100.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.96 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
42.42%
Max deposit load:
1.50%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.27
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
3.16
Expected Payoff:
15.96 USD
Average Profit:
30.01 USD
Average Loss:
-33.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-33.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
14.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.62 USD (3.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.12% (33.62 USD)
By Equity:
2.90% (31.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
USDJPY 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 133
USDJPY 10
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USDJPY 804
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.87 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
This strategy uses a multiple pending order daily, with a minimum of two pending orders per day.

Each pending order is assigned a variable expiration time, from 23 to 69 hours.

The strategy is executed without any manual intervention. All trades strictly follow predefined rules that have been tested using long-term historical data.


Minimum equity: $1,000
Risk per trade: 0.5% – 2% (adjusted to account equity)



NOTE

Most pending orders will expire without execution. This is an intentional filtering process designed to ensure that only high-probability setups are traded.

We do not use market execution or force trades manually.

Only setups with a proven win rate above 53%, based on 20 years of historical data, are allowed to run.


This strategy does not operate with a monthly profit expectation.

The performance objective is evaluated on an annual basis.

At minimum, a quarterly (3-month) evaluation period is considered realistic.


No reviews
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 05:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 09:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Toshi Bee
36 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
2
100%
9
77%
42%
3.16
15.96
USD
3%
1:500
Copy

