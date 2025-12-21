SeñalesSecciones
Toshi Bee

Independent Traders
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 36 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 14%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
9
Transacciones Rentables:
7 (77.77%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (22.22%)
Mejor transacción:
33.87 USD
Peor transacción:
-33.62 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
210.06 USD (20 776 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-66.39 USD (6 637 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (100.96 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
100.96 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.61
Actividad comercial:
42.42%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.50%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.27
Transacciones Largas:
5 (55.56%)
Transacciones Cortas:
4 (44.44%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.16
Beneficio Esperado:
15.96 USD
Beneficio medio:
30.01 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-33.20 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-33.62 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-33.62 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
14.37%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
33.62 USD (3.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.12% (33.62 USD)
De fondos:
2.90% (31.22 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 133
USDJPY 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USDJPY 804
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +33.87 USD
Peor transacción: -34 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +100.96 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -33.62 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
This strategy uses a multiple pending order daily, with a minimum of two pending orders per day.

Each pending order is assigned a variable expiration time, from 23 to 69 hours.

The strategy is executed without any manual intervention. All trades strictly follow predefined rules that have been tested using long-term historical data.


Minimum equity: $1,000
Risk per trade: 0.5% – 2% (adjusted to account equity)



NOTE

Most pending orders will expire without execution. This is an intentional filtering process designed to ensure that only high-probability setups are traded.

We do not use market execution or force trades manually.

Only setups with a proven win rate above 53%, based on 20 years of historical data, are allowed to run.


This strategy does not operate with a monthly profit expectation.

The performance objective is evaluated on an annual basis.

At minimum, a quarterly (3-month) evaluation period is considered realistic.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 05:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 09:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
