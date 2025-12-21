SinaisSeções
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 36 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 14%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
9
Negociações com lucro:
7 (77.77%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (22.22%)
Melhor negociação:
33.87 USD
Pior negociação:
-33.62 USD
Lucro bruto:
210.06 USD (20 776 pips)
Perda bruta:
-66.39 USD (6 637 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (100.96 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
100.96 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.61
Atividade de negociação:
42.42%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.50%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
7 horas
Fator de recuperação:
4.27
Negociações longas:
5 (55.56%)
Negociações curtas:
4 (44.44%)
Fator de lucro:
3.16
Valor esperado:
15.96 USD
Lucro médio:
30.01 USD
Perda média:
-33.20 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-33.62 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-33.62 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
14.37%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
33.62 USD (3.12%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.12% (33.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.90% (31.22 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 133
USDJPY 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USDJPY 804
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +33.87 USD
Pior negociação: -34 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +100.96 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -33.62 USD

This strategy uses a multiple pending order daily, with a minimum of two pending orders per day.

Each pending order is assigned a variable expiration time, from 23 to 69 hours.

The strategy is executed without any manual intervention. All trades strictly follow predefined rules that have been tested using long-term historical data.


Minimum equity: $1,000
Risk per trade: 0.5% – 2% (adjusted to account equity)



NOTE

Most pending orders will expire without execution. This is an intentional filtering process designed to ensure that only high-probability setups are traded.

We do not use market execution or force trades manually.

Only setups with a proven win rate above 53%, based on 20 years of historical data, are allowed to run.


This strategy does not operate with a monthly profit expectation.

The performance objective is evaluated on an annual basis.

At minimum, a quarterly (3-month) evaluation period is considered realistic.


Sem comentários
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 05:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 09:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Toshi Bee
36 USD por mês
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
2
100%
9
77%
42%
3.16
15.96
USD
3%
1:500
Copiar

