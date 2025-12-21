시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Toshi Bee
Independent Traders

Toshi Bee

Independent Traders
0 리뷰
안정성
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 36 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 39%
Headway-Real
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
24
이익 거래:
19 (79.16%)
손실 거래:
5 (20.83%)
최고의 거래:
33.87 USD
최악의 거래:
-33.62 USD
총 수익:
463.37 USD (44 730 pips)
총 손실:
-74.97 USD (7 117 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (183.98 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
183.98 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.81
거래 활동:
56.32%
최대 입금량:
2.98%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
19
평균 유지 시간:
13 시간
회복 요인:
11.55
롱(주식매수):
18 (75.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
6 (25.00%)
수익 요인:
6.18
기대수익:
16.18 USD
평균 이익:
24.39 USD
평균 손실:
-14.99 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-33.62 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-33.62 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
38.84%
Algo 트레이딩:
70%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
33.62 USD (3.12%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.12% (33.62 USD)
자본금별:
5.42% (66.71 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
USDJPY 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 362
USDJPY 26
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 36K
USDJPY 1.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +33.87 USD
최악의 거래: -34 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +183.98 USD
연속 최대 손실: -33.62 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

This strategy uses a multiple pending order daily, with a minimum of two pending orders per day.

Each pending order is assigned a variable expiration time, from 23 to 69 hours.


Minimum equity: $1,000
Risk per trade: 0.5% – 2% (adjusted to account equity)



NOTE

Most pending orders will expire without execution. This is an intentional filtering process designed to ensure that only high-probability setups are traded.

Only setups with a proven win rate above 53%, based on 20 years of historical data, are allowed to run.


This strategy does not operate with a monthly profit expectation.

The performance objective is evaluated on an annual basis.

At minimum, a quarterly (3-month) evaluation period is considered realistic.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 05:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 09:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 09:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Toshi Bee
월별 36 USD
39%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
3
70%
24
79%
56%
6.18
16.18
USD
5%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.