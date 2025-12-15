シグナルセクション
レビュー0件
信頼性
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  999  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 45%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
722
利益トレード:
516 (71.46%)
損失トレード:
206 (28.53%)
ベストトレード:
26.54 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-7.44 EUR
総利益:
1 008.89 EUR (266 521 pips)
総損失:
-415.29 EUR (18 327 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
13 (21.91 EUR)
最大連続利益:
61.72 EUR (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.29
取引アクティビティ:
36.04%
最大入金額:
5.80%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
46
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
16.63
長いトレード:
366 (50.69%)
短いトレード:
356 (49.31%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.43
期待されたペイオフ:
0.82 EUR
平均利益:
1.96 EUR
平均損失:
-2.02 EUR
最大連続の負け:
7 (-35.15 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-35.15 EUR (7)
月間成長:
10.25%
アルゴリズム取引:
89%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
5.01 EUR
最大の:
35.69 EUR (2.10%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.16% (36.71 EUR)
エクイティによる:
3.62% (58.21 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 718
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD.r 677
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD.r 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +26.54 EUR
最悪のトレード: -7 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +21.91 EUR
最大連続損失: -35.15 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FPMarketsLLC-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

WealthPath - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } ul { margin: 10px 0; padding-left: 25px; } li { margin: 8px 0; } strong { color: #2c3e50; } WealthPath Portfolio Description

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD within a defined market window. The strategy employs adaptive volatility-based position management with strict intraday closure protocols, eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations.

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD during a defined market window (Monday through Thursday, 00:30-12:30 GMT+1). The strategy distinguishes itself through adaptive volatility-based position management and a strict intraday closure protocol—eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations. Classified as Medium-High Risk due to exposure levels during volatile conditions, WealthPath is designed for investors who prioritize rapid capital recovery through high monthly profitability, with bi-weekly profit withdrawal protocols recommended to achieve risk-free positioning within approximately three months.

1. Operational Framework & Market Window

WealthPath operates within precisely defined temporal and technical parameters:

  • Active trading window: 00:30 to 12:30 GMT+1, Monday through Thursday exclusively
  • Intraday closure protocol: 99% of positions closed within NY session or end-of-day
  • Single-asset focus: EUR/USD pair selected for optimal liquidity and technical predictability
  • Weekend protection: No overnight or weekend exposure, eliminating gap risk

2. Technical Architecture & Mean Reversion Approach

The system integrates advanced technical analysis with adaptive risk management:

  • Mean reversion methodology: Statistical edge identification through multi-timeframe technical analysis
  • Hedging mechanism: Trigger-based hedge activation to mitigate adverse price movements
  • Adaptive averaging: Volatility-driven position scaling rather than fixed timeframe intervals
  • Confirmation filters: Multi-layer entry validation to enhance precision during entry execution

3. Volatility-Based Drawdown Management

A distinctive feature of WealthPath is its current volatility assessment protocol:

  • Real-time volatility monitoring: Position sizing adapts to market conditions rather than predetermined schedules
  • Liquidity sweep response: Enhanced drawdown recovery mechanisms designed for anomalous market behavior
  • Dynamic scaling: Additional averaging implemented based on volatility expansion rather than price distance
  • Macro event resilience: Strategy designed to maintain functionality during high-impact economic announcements

This volatility-centric approach enables WealthPath to respond effectively during periods of elevated EUR/USD reactivity, particularly relevant during 2025 market conditions characterized by rapid policy shifts and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4. Risk Parameters & Capital Management

WealthPath operates under defined risk thresholds with recommended withdrawal protocols:

  • Master account size: €1,500 recommended minimum allocation
  • Equity stop loss: 35% threshold for automated position closure
  • Profit withdrawal protocol: Bi-weekly withdrawals recommended to accelerate risk reduction
  • Risk-free timeline: Approximately 3 months to capital recovery based on historical performance

The Medium-High Risk classification reflects exposure levels achievable during volatile conditions. High monthly profitability enables rapid capital recovery, with bi-weekly withdrawal discipline serving as the primary mechanism for progressive risk mitigation. Recent optimizations have enhanced drawdown recovery capabilities while maintaining the strategy's adaptive market response characteristics.

レビューなし
2025.12.17 05:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 00:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
