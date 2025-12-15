SeñalesSecciones
Alan Rocchi

WPath

Alan Rocchi
Fiabilidad
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 45%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
722
Transacciones Rentables:
516 (71.46%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
206 (28.53%)
Mejor transacción:
26.54 EUR
Peor transacción:
-7.44 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
1 008.89 EUR (266 521 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-415.29 EUR (18 327 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (21.91 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
61.72 EUR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Actividad comercial:
36.04%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.80%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
46
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
16.63
Transacciones Largas:
366 (50.69%)
Transacciones Cortas:
356 (49.31%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.43
Beneficio Esperado:
0.82 EUR
Beneficio medio:
1.96 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-2.02 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-35.15 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-35.15 EUR (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.25%
Trading algorítmico:
89%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
5.01 EUR
Máxima:
35.69 EUR (2.10%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.16% (36.71 EUR)
De fondos:
3.62% (58.21 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 718
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD.r 677
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD.r 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
WealthPath - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } ul { margin: 10px 0; padding-left: 25px; } li { margin: 8px 0; } strong { color: #2c3e50; } WealthPath Portfolio Description

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD within a defined market window. The strategy employs adaptive volatility-based position management with strict intraday closure protocols, eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations.

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD during a defined market window (Monday through Thursday, 00:30-12:30 GMT+1). The strategy distinguishes itself through adaptive volatility-based position management and a strict intraday closure protocol—eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations. Classified as Medium-High Risk due to exposure levels during volatile conditions, WealthPath is designed for investors who prioritize rapid capital recovery through high monthly profitability, with bi-weekly profit withdrawal protocols recommended to achieve risk-free positioning within approximately three months.

1. Operational Framework & Market Window

WealthPath operates within precisely defined temporal and technical parameters:

  • Active trading window: 00:30 to 12:30 GMT+1, Monday through Thursday exclusively
  • Intraday closure protocol: 99% of positions closed within NY session or end-of-day
  • Single-asset focus: EUR/USD pair selected for optimal liquidity and technical predictability
  • Weekend protection: No overnight or weekend exposure, eliminating gap risk

2. Technical Architecture & Mean Reversion Approach

The system integrates advanced technical analysis with adaptive risk management:

  • Mean reversion methodology: Statistical edge identification through multi-timeframe technical analysis
  • Hedging mechanism: Trigger-based hedge activation to mitigate adverse price movements
  • Adaptive averaging: Volatility-driven position scaling rather than fixed timeframe intervals
  • Confirmation filters: Multi-layer entry validation to enhance precision during entry execution

3. Volatility-Based Drawdown Management

A distinctive feature of WealthPath is its current volatility assessment protocol:

  • Real-time volatility monitoring: Position sizing adapts to market conditions rather than predetermined schedules
  • Liquidity sweep response: Enhanced drawdown recovery mechanisms designed for anomalous market behavior
  • Dynamic scaling: Additional averaging implemented based on volatility expansion rather than price distance
  • Macro event resilience: Strategy designed to maintain functionality during high-impact economic announcements

This volatility-centric approach enables WealthPath to respond effectively during periods of elevated EUR/USD reactivity, particularly relevant during 2025 market conditions characterized by rapid policy shifts and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4. Risk Parameters & Capital Management

WealthPath operates under defined risk thresholds with recommended withdrawal protocols:

  • Master account size: €1,500 recommended minimum allocation
  • Equity stop loss: 35% threshold for automated position closure
  • Profit withdrawal protocol: Bi-weekly withdrawals recommended to accelerate risk reduction
  • Risk-free timeline: Approximately 3 months to capital recovery based on historical performance

The Medium-High Risk classification reflects exposure levels achievable during volatile conditions. High monthly profitability enables rapid capital recovery, with bi-weekly withdrawal discipline serving as the primary mechanism for progressive risk mitigation. Recent optimizations have enhanced drawdown recovery capabilities while maintaining the strategy's adaptive market response characteristics.

