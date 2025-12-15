信号部分
Alan Rocchi

WPath

Alan Rocchi
可靠性
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2025 45%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
722
盈利交易:
516 (71.46%)
亏损交易:
206 (28.53%)
最好交易:
26.54 EUR
最差交易:
-7.44 EUR
毛利:
1 008.89 EUR (266 521 pips)
毛利亏损:
-415.29 EUR (18 327 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (21.91 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
61.72 EUR (5)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
36.04%
最大入金加载:
5.80%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
46
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
16.63
长期交易:
366 (50.69%)
短期交易:
356 (49.31%)
利润因子:
2.43
预期回报:
0.82 EUR
平均利润:
1.96 EUR
平均损失:
-2.02 EUR
最大连续失误:
7 (-35.15 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-35.15 EUR (7)
每月增长:
10.25%
算法交易:
89%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
5.01 EUR
最大值:
35.69 EUR (2.10%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.16% (36.71 EUR)
净值:
3.62% (58.21 EUR)

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 718
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD.r 677
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD.r 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
最好交易: +26.54 EUR
最差交易: -7 EUR
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +21.91 EUR
最大连续亏损: -35.15 EUR

WealthPath - Description

WealthPath Portfolio Description

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD within a defined market window. The strategy employs adaptive volatility-based position management with strict intraday closure protocols, eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations.

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD during a defined market window (Monday through Thursday, 00:30-12:30 GMT+1). The strategy distinguishes itself through adaptive volatility-based position management and a strict intraday closure protocol—eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations. Classified as Medium-High Risk due to exposure levels during volatile conditions, WealthPath is designed for investors who prioritize rapid capital recovery through high monthly profitability, with bi-weekly profit withdrawal protocols recommended to achieve risk-free positioning within approximately three months.

1. Operational Framework & Market Window

WealthPath operates within precisely defined temporal and technical parameters:

  • Active trading window: 00:30 to 12:30 GMT+1, Monday through Thursday exclusively
  • Intraday closure protocol: 99% of positions closed within NY session or end-of-day
  • Single-asset focus: EUR/USD pair selected for optimal liquidity and technical predictability
  • Weekend protection: No overnight or weekend exposure, eliminating gap risk

2. Technical Architecture & Mean Reversion Approach

The system integrates advanced technical analysis with adaptive risk management:

  • Mean reversion methodology: Statistical edge identification through multi-timeframe technical analysis
  • Hedging mechanism: Trigger-based hedge activation to mitigate adverse price movements
  • Adaptive averaging: Volatility-driven position scaling rather than fixed timeframe intervals
  • Confirmation filters: Multi-layer entry validation to enhance precision during entry execution

3. Volatility-Based Drawdown Management

A distinctive feature of WealthPath is its current volatility assessment protocol:

  • Real-time volatility monitoring: Position sizing adapts to market conditions rather than predetermined schedules
  • Liquidity sweep response: Enhanced drawdown recovery mechanisms designed for anomalous market behavior
  • Dynamic scaling: Additional averaging implemented based on volatility expansion rather than price distance
  • Macro event resilience: Strategy designed to maintain functionality during high-impact economic announcements

This volatility-centric approach enables WealthPath to respond effectively during periods of elevated EUR/USD reactivity, particularly relevant during 2025 market conditions characterized by rapid policy shifts and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4. Risk Parameters & Capital Management

WealthPath operates under defined risk thresholds with recommended withdrawal protocols:

  • Master account size: €1,500 recommended minimum allocation
  • Equity stop loss: 35% threshold for automated position closure
  • Profit withdrawal protocol: Bi-weekly withdrawals recommended to accelerate risk reduction
  • Risk-free timeline: Approximately 3 months to capital recovery based on historical performance

The Medium-High Risk classification reflects exposure levels achievable during volatile conditions. High monthly profitability enables rapid capital recovery, with bi-weekly withdrawal discipline serving as the primary mechanism for progressive risk mitigation. Recent optimizations have enhanced drawdown recovery capabilities while maintaining the strategy's adaptive market response characteristics.

2025.12.17 05:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 00:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
WPath
每月999 USD
45%
0
0
USD
1.7K
EUR
13
89%
722
71%
36%
2.42
0.82
EUR
4%
1:500
