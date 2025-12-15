SignauxSections
Alan Rocchi

WPath

Alan Rocchi
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 40%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
666
Bénéfice trades:
477 (71.62%)
Perte trades:
189 (28.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
26.54 EUR
Pire transaction:
-7.44 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
918.02 EUR (28 554 pips)
Perte brute:
-378.34 EUR (16 440 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (13.96 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
61.72 EUR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.89%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
40
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
15.12
Longs trades:
341 (51.20%)
Courts trades:
325 (48.80%)
Facteur de profit:
2.43
Rendement attendu:
0.81 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.92 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-2.00 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-35.15 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-35.15 EUR (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.08%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.01 EUR
Maximal:
35.69 EUR (2.10%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.16% (36.71 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.70% (11.24 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 666
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.r 616
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.r 12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +26.54 EUR
Pire transaction: -7 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13.96 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -35.15 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

WealthPath - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } ul { margin: 10px 0; padding-left: 25px; } li { margin: 8px 0; } strong { color: #2c3e50; } WealthPath Portfolio Description

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD within a defined market window. The strategy employs adaptive volatility-based position management with strict intraday closure protocols, eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations.

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD during a defined market window (Monday through Thursday, 00:30-12:30 GMT+1). The strategy distinguishes itself through adaptive volatility-based position management and a strict intraday closure protocol—eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations. Classified as Medium-High Risk due to exposure levels during volatile conditions, WealthPath is designed for investors who prioritize rapid capital recovery through high monthly profitability, with bi-weekly profit withdrawal protocols recommended to achieve risk-free positioning within approximately three months.

1. Operational Framework & Market Window

WealthPath operates within precisely defined temporal and technical parameters:

  • Active trading window: 00:30 to 12:30 GMT+1, Monday through Thursday exclusively
  • Intraday closure protocol: 99% of positions closed within NY session or end-of-day
  • Single-asset focus: EUR/USD pair selected for optimal liquidity and technical predictability
  • Weekend protection: No overnight or weekend exposure, eliminating gap risk

2. Technical Architecture & Mean Reversion Approach

The system integrates advanced technical analysis with adaptive risk management:

  • Mean reversion methodology: Statistical edge identification through multi-timeframe technical analysis
  • Hedging mechanism: Trigger-based hedge activation to mitigate adverse price movements
  • Adaptive averaging: Volatility-driven position scaling rather than fixed timeframe intervals
  • Confirmation filters: Multi-layer entry validation to enhance precision during entry execution

3. Volatility-Based Drawdown Management

A distinctive feature of WealthPath is its current volatility assessment protocol:

  • Real-time volatility monitoring: Position sizing adapts to market conditions rather than predetermined schedules
  • Liquidity sweep response: Enhanced drawdown recovery mechanisms designed for anomalous market behavior
  • Dynamic scaling: Additional averaging implemented based on volatility expansion rather than price distance
  • Macro event resilience: Strategy designed to maintain functionality during high-impact economic announcements

This volatility-centric approach enables WealthPath to respond effectively during periods of elevated EUR/USD reactivity, particularly relevant during 2025 market conditions characterized by rapid policy shifts and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4. Risk Parameters & Capital Management

WealthPath operates under defined risk thresholds with recommended withdrawal protocols:

  • Master account size: €1,500 recommended minimum allocation
  • Equity stop loss: 35% threshold for automated position closure
  • Profit withdrawal protocol: Bi-weekly withdrawals recommended to accelerate risk reduction
  • Risk-free timeline: Approximately 3 months to capital recovery based on historical performance

The Medium-High Risk classification reflects exposure levels achievable during volatile conditions. High monthly profitability enables rapid capital recovery, with bi-weekly withdrawal discipline serving as the primary mechanism for progressive risk mitigation. Recent optimizations have enhanced drawdown recovery capabilities while maintaining the strategy's adaptive market response characteristics.

Aucun avis
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
WPath
999 USD par mois
40%
0
0
USD
1.6K
EUR
11
90%
666
71%
100%
2.42
0.81
EUR
2%
1:500
