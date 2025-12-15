시그널섹션
Alan Rocchi

WPath

Alan Rocchi
0 리뷰
안정성
15
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 45%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
730
이익 거래:
523 (71.64%)
손실 거래:
207 (28.36%)
최고의 거래:
26.54 EUR
최악의 거래:
-7.44 EUR
총 수익:
1 014.14 EUR (266 862 pips)
총 손실:
-416.71 EUR (18 346 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (21.91 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
61.72 EUR (5)
샤프 비율:
0.29
거래 활동:
14.24%
최대 입금량:
5.80%
최근 거래:
12 분 전
주별 거래 수:
13
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
16.74
롱(주식매수):
368 (50.41%)
숏(주식차입매도):
362 (49.59%)
수익 요인:
2.43
기대수익:
0.82 EUR
평균 이익:
1.94 EUR
평균 손실:
-2.01 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-35.15 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-35.15 EUR (7)
월별 성장률:
4.83%
연간 예측:
58.57%
Algo 트레이딩:
89%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
5.01 EUR
최대한의:
35.69 EUR (2.10%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.16% (36.71 EUR)
자본금별:
3.62% (58.21 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 726
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD.r 682
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD.r 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +26.54 EUR
최악의 거래: -7 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +21.91 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -35.15 EUR

WealthPath - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } ul { margin: 10px 0; padding-left: 25px; } li { margin: 8px 0; } strong { color: #2c3e50; } WealthPath Portfolio Description

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD within a defined market window. The strategy employs adaptive volatility-based position management with strict intraday closure protocols, eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations.

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD during a defined market window (Monday through Thursday, 00:30-12:30 GMT+1). The strategy distinguishes itself through adaptive volatility-based position management and a strict intraday closure protocol—eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations. Classified as Medium-High Risk due to exposure levels during volatile conditions, WealthPath is designed for investors who prioritize rapid capital recovery through high monthly profitability, with bi-weekly profit withdrawal protocols recommended to achieve risk-free positioning within approximately three months.

1. Operational Framework & Market Window

WealthPath operates within precisely defined temporal and technical parameters:

  • Active trading window: 00:30 to 12:30 GMT+1, Monday through Thursday exclusively
  • Intraday closure protocol: 99% of positions closed within NY session or end-of-day
  • Single-asset focus: EUR/USD pair selected for optimal liquidity and technical predictability
  • Weekend protection: No overnight or weekend exposure, eliminating gap risk

2. Technical Architecture & Mean Reversion Approach

The system integrates advanced technical analysis with adaptive risk management:

  • Mean reversion methodology: Statistical edge identification through multi-timeframe technical analysis
  • Hedging mechanism: Trigger-based hedge activation to mitigate adverse price movements
  • Adaptive averaging: Volatility-driven position scaling rather than fixed timeframe intervals
  • Confirmation filters: Multi-layer entry validation to enhance precision during entry execution

3. Volatility-Based Drawdown Management

A distinctive feature of WealthPath is its current volatility assessment protocol:

  • Real-time volatility monitoring: Position sizing adapts to market conditions rather than predetermined schedules
  • Liquidity sweep response: Enhanced drawdown recovery mechanisms designed for anomalous market behavior
  • Dynamic scaling: Additional averaging implemented based on volatility expansion rather than price distance
  • Macro event resilience: Strategy designed to maintain functionality during high-impact economic announcements

This volatility-centric approach enables WealthPath to respond effectively during periods of elevated EUR/USD reactivity, particularly relevant during 2025 market conditions characterized by rapid policy shifts and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4. Risk Parameters & Capital Management

WealthPath operates under defined risk thresholds with recommended withdrawal protocols:

  • Master account size: €1,500 recommended minimum allocation
  • Equity stop loss: 35% threshold for automated position closure
  • Profit withdrawal protocol: Bi-weekly withdrawals recommended to accelerate risk reduction
  • Risk-free timeline: Approximately 3 months to capital recovery based on historical performance

The Medium-High Risk classification reflects exposure levels achievable during volatile conditions. High monthly profitability enables rapid capital recovery, with bi-weekly withdrawal discipline serving as the primary mechanism for progressive risk mitigation. Recent optimizations have enhanced drawdown recovery capabilities while maintaining the strategy's adaptive market response characteristics.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 10:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 05:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 00:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
WPath
월별 999 USD
45%
0
0
USD
1.7K
EUR
15
89%
730
71%
14%
2.43
0.82
EUR
4%
1:500
