SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / WPath
Alan Rocchi

WPath

Alan Rocchi
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
722
Profit Trades:
516 (71.46%)
Loss Trades:
206 (28.53%)
Best trade:
26.54 EUR
Worst trade:
-7.44 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 008.89 EUR (266 521 pips)
Gross Loss:
-415.29 EUR (18 327 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.72 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
36.04%
Max deposit load:
5.80%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.63
Long Trades:
366 (50.69%)
Short Trades:
356 (49.31%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
0.82 EUR
Average Profit:
1.96 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.02 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-35.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.15 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
10.25%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.01 EUR
Maximal:
35.69 EUR (2.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.16% (36.71 EUR)
By Equity:
3.62% (58.21 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 718
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.r 677
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.r 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.54 EUR
Worst trade: -7 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.91 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.15 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

WealthPath - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } ul { margin: 10px 0; padding-left: 25px; } li { margin: 8px 0; } strong { color: #2c3e50; } WealthPath Portfolio Description

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD within a defined market window. The strategy employs adaptive volatility-based position management with strict intraday closure protocols, eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations.

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD during a defined market window (Monday through Thursday, 00:30-12:30 GMT+1). The strategy distinguishes itself through adaptive volatility-based position management and a strict intraday closure protocol—eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations. Classified as Medium-High Risk due to exposure levels during volatile conditions, WealthPath is designed for investors who prioritize rapid capital recovery through high monthly profitability, with bi-weekly profit withdrawal protocols recommended to achieve risk-free positioning within approximately three months.

1. Operational Framework & Market Window

WealthPath operates within precisely defined temporal and technical parameters:

  • Active trading window: 00:30 to 12:30 GMT+1, Monday through Thursday exclusively
  • Intraday closure protocol: 99% of positions closed within NY session or end-of-day
  • Single-asset focus: EUR/USD pair selected for optimal liquidity and technical predictability
  • Weekend protection: No overnight or weekend exposure, eliminating gap risk

2. Technical Architecture & Mean Reversion Approach

The system integrates advanced technical analysis with adaptive risk management:

  • Mean reversion methodology: Statistical edge identification through multi-timeframe technical analysis
  • Hedging mechanism: Trigger-based hedge activation to mitigate adverse price movements
  • Adaptive averaging: Volatility-driven position scaling rather than fixed timeframe intervals
  • Confirmation filters: Multi-layer entry validation to enhance precision during entry execution

3. Volatility-Based Drawdown Management

A distinctive feature of WealthPath is its current volatility assessment protocol:

  • Real-time volatility monitoring: Position sizing adapts to market conditions rather than predetermined schedules
  • Liquidity sweep response: Enhanced drawdown recovery mechanisms designed for anomalous market behavior
  • Dynamic scaling: Additional averaging implemented based on volatility expansion rather than price distance
  • Macro event resilience: Strategy designed to maintain functionality during high-impact economic announcements

This volatility-centric approach enables WealthPath to respond effectively during periods of elevated EUR/USD reactivity, particularly relevant during 2025 market conditions characterized by rapid policy shifts and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4. Risk Parameters & Capital Management

WealthPath operates under defined risk thresholds with recommended withdrawal protocols:

  • Master account size: €1,500 recommended minimum allocation
  • Equity stop loss: 35% threshold for automated position closure
  • Profit withdrawal protocol: Bi-weekly withdrawals recommended to accelerate risk reduction
  • Risk-free timeline: Approximately 3 months to capital recovery based on historical performance

The Medium-High Risk classification reflects exposure levels achievable during volatile conditions. High monthly profitability enables rapid capital recovery, with bi-weekly withdrawal discipline serving as the primary mechanism for progressive risk mitigation. Recent optimizations have enhanced drawdown recovery capabilities while maintaining the strategy's adaptive market response characteristics.

No reviews
2025.12.17 05:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 00:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WPath
999 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
1.7K
EUR
13
89%
722
71%
36%
2.42
0.82
EUR
4%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.