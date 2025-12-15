SegnaliSezioni
Alan Rocchi

WPath

Alan Rocchi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 40%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
666
Profit Trade:
477 (71.62%)
Loss Trade:
189 (28.38%)
Best Trade:
26.54 EUR
Worst Trade:
-7.44 EUR
Profitto lordo:
918.02 EUR (28 554 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-378.06 EUR (16 440 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (13.96 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
61.72 EUR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.26%
Ultimo trade:
56 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
15.13
Long Trade:
341 (51.20%)
Short Trade:
325 (48.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.43
Profitto previsto:
0.81 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.92 EUR
Perdita media:
-2.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-35.15 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-35.15 EUR (7)
Crescita mensile:
9.08%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.01 EUR
Massimale:
35.69 EUR (2.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.16% (36.71 EUR)
Per equità:
0.52% (8.39 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 666
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD.r 616
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD.r 12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +26.54 EUR
Worst Trade: -7 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.96 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.15 EUR

WealthPath - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } ul { margin: 10px 0; padding-left: 25px; } li { margin: 8px 0; } strong { color: #2c3e50; } WealthPath Portfolio Description

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD within a defined market window. The strategy employs adaptive volatility-based position management with strict intraday closure protocols, eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations.

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD during a defined market window (Monday through Thursday, 00:30-12:30 GMT+1). The strategy distinguishes itself through adaptive volatility-based position management and a strict intraday closure protocol—eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations. Classified as Medium-High Risk due to exposure levels during volatile conditions, WealthPath is designed for investors who prioritize rapid capital recovery through high monthly profitability, with bi-weekly profit withdrawal protocols recommended to achieve risk-free positioning within approximately three months.

1. Operational Framework & Market Window

WealthPath operates within precisely defined temporal and technical parameters:

  • Active trading window: 00:30 to 12:30 GMT+1, Monday through Thursday exclusively
  • Intraday closure protocol: 99% of positions closed within NY session or end-of-day
  • Single-asset focus: EUR/USD pair selected for optimal liquidity and technical predictability
  • Weekend protection: No overnight or weekend exposure, eliminating gap risk

2. Technical Architecture & Mean Reversion Approach

The system integrates advanced technical analysis with adaptive risk management:

  • Mean reversion methodology: Statistical edge identification through multi-timeframe technical analysis
  • Hedging mechanism: Trigger-based hedge activation to mitigate adverse price movements
  • Adaptive averaging: Volatility-driven position scaling rather than fixed timeframe intervals
  • Confirmation filters: Multi-layer entry validation to enhance precision during entry execution

3. Volatility-Based Drawdown Management

A distinctive feature of WealthPath is its current volatility assessment protocol:

  • Real-time volatility monitoring: Position sizing adapts to market conditions rather than predetermined schedules
  • Liquidity sweep response: Enhanced drawdown recovery mechanisms designed for anomalous market behavior
  • Dynamic scaling: Additional averaging implemented based on volatility expansion rather than price distance
  • Macro event resilience: Strategy designed to maintain functionality during high-impact economic announcements

This volatility-centric approach enables WealthPath to respond effectively during periods of elevated EUR/USD reactivity, particularly relevant during 2025 market conditions characterized by rapid policy shifts and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4. Risk Parameters & Capital Management

WealthPath operates under defined risk thresholds with recommended withdrawal protocols:

  • Master account size: €1,500 recommended minimum allocation
  • Equity stop loss: 35% threshold for automated position closure
  • Profit withdrawal protocol: Bi-weekly withdrawals recommended to accelerate risk reduction
  • Risk-free timeline: Approximately 3 months to capital recovery based on historical performance

The Medium-High Risk classification reflects exposure levels achievable during volatile conditions. High monthly profitability enables rapid capital recovery, with bi-weekly withdrawal discipline serving as the primary mechanism for progressive risk mitigation. Recent optimizations have enhanced drawdown recovery capabilities while maintaining the strategy's adaptive market response characteristics.

2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
