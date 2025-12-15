SinaisSeções
Alan Rocchi

WPath

Alan Rocchi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 45%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
722
Negociações com lucro:
516 (71.46%)
Negociações com perda:
206 (28.53%)
Melhor negociação:
26.54 EUR
Pior negociação:
-7.44 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 008.89 EUR (266 521 pips)
Perda bruta:
-415.29 EUR (18 327 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (21.91 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
61.72 EUR (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
36.04%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.80%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
46
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
16.63
Negociações longas:
366 (50.69%)
Negociações curtas:
356 (49.31%)
Fator de lucro:
2.43
Valor esperado:
0.82 EUR
Lucro médio:
1.96 EUR
Perda média:
-2.02 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-35.15 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-35.15 EUR (7)
Crescimento mensal:
10.25%
Algotrading:
89%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
5.01 EUR
Máximo:
35.69 EUR (2.10%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.16% (36.71 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.62% (58.21 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 718
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD.r 677
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD.r 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +26.54 EUR
Pior negociação: -7 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +21.91 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -35.15 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

WealthPath - Description

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD within a defined market window. The strategy employs adaptive volatility-based position management with strict intraday closure protocols, eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations.

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD within a defined market window. The strategy employs adaptive volatility-based position management with strict intraday closure protocols, eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations.

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD during a defined market window (Monday through Thursday, 00:30-12:30 GMT+1). The strategy distinguishes itself through adaptive volatility-based position management and a strict intraday closure protocol—eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations. Classified as Medium-High Risk due to exposure levels during volatile conditions, WealthPath is designed for investors who prioritize rapid capital recovery through high monthly profitability, with bi-weekly profit withdrawal protocols recommended to achieve risk-free positioning within approximately three months.

1. Operational Framework & Market Window

WealthPath operates within precisely defined temporal and technical parameters:

  • Active trading window: 00:30 to 12:30 GMT+1, Monday through Thursday exclusively
  • Intraday closure protocol: 99% of positions closed within NY session or end-of-day
  • Single-asset focus: EUR/USD pair selected for optimal liquidity and technical predictability
  • Weekend protection: No overnight or weekend exposure, eliminating gap risk

2. Technical Architecture & Mean Reversion Approach

The system integrates advanced technical analysis with adaptive risk management:

  • Mean reversion methodology: Statistical edge identification through multi-timeframe technical analysis
  • Hedging mechanism: Trigger-based hedge activation to mitigate adverse price movements
  • Adaptive averaging: Volatility-driven position scaling rather than fixed timeframe intervals
  • Confirmation filters: Multi-layer entry validation to enhance precision during entry execution

3. Volatility-Based Drawdown Management

A distinctive feature of WealthPath is its current volatility assessment protocol:

  • Real-time volatility monitoring: Position sizing adapts to market conditions rather than predetermined schedules
  • Liquidity sweep response: Enhanced drawdown recovery mechanisms designed for anomalous market behavior
  • Dynamic scaling: Additional averaging implemented based on volatility expansion rather than price distance
  • Macro event resilience: Strategy designed to maintain functionality during high-impact economic announcements

This volatility-centric approach enables WealthPath to respond effectively during periods of elevated EUR/USD reactivity, particularly relevant during 2025 market conditions characterized by rapid policy shifts and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4. Risk Parameters & Capital Management

WealthPath operates under defined risk thresholds with recommended withdrawal protocols:

  • Master account size: €1,500 recommended minimum allocation
  • Equity stop loss: 35% threshold for automated position closure
  • Profit withdrawal protocol: Bi-weekly withdrawals recommended to accelerate risk reduction
  • Risk-free timeline: Approximately 3 months to capital recovery based on historical performance

The Medium-High Risk classification reflects exposure levels achievable during volatile conditions. High monthly profitability enables rapid capital recovery, with bi-weekly withdrawal discipline serving as the primary mechanism for progressive risk mitigation. Recent optimizations have enhanced drawdown recovery capabilities while maintaining the strategy's adaptive market response characteristics.

Sem comentários
2025.12.17 05:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 00:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
