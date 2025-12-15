SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / WPath
Alan Rocchi

WPath

Alan Rocchi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 40%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
666
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
477 (71.62%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
189 (28.38%)
En iyi işlem:
26.54 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-7.44 EUR
Brüt kâr:
918.02 EUR (28 554 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-378.06 EUR (16 440 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (13.96 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
61.72 EUR (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.25%
En son işlem:
43 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
39
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
15.13
Alış işlemleri:
341 (51.20%)
Satış işlemleri:
325 (48.80%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.43
Beklenen getiri:
0.81 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.92 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-2.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-35.15 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-35.15 EUR (7)
Aylık büyüme:
9.08%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5.01 EUR
Maksimum:
35.69 EUR (2.10%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.16% (36.71 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.40% (6.43 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 666
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD.r 616
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD.r 12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +26.54 EUR
En kötü işlem: -7 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +13.96 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -35.15 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

WealthPath - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } ul { margin: 10px 0; padding-left: 25px; } li { margin: 8px 0; } strong { color: #2c3e50; } WealthPath Portfolio Description

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD within a defined market window. The strategy employs adaptive volatility-based position management with strict intraday closure protocols, eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations.

WealthPath is an intraday mean reversion system operating exclusively on EUR/USD during a defined market window (Monday through Thursday, 00:30-12:30 GMT+1). The strategy distinguishes itself through adaptive volatility-based position management and a strict intraday closure protocol—eliminating overnight and weekend exposure in 99% of operations. Classified as Medium-High Risk due to exposure levels during volatile conditions, WealthPath is designed for investors who prioritize rapid capital recovery through high monthly profitability, with bi-weekly profit withdrawal protocols recommended to achieve risk-free positioning within approximately three months.

1. Operational Framework & Market Window

WealthPath operates within precisely defined temporal and technical parameters:

  • Active trading window: 00:30 to 12:30 GMT+1, Monday through Thursday exclusively
  • Intraday closure protocol: 99% of positions closed within NY session or end-of-day
  • Single-asset focus: EUR/USD pair selected for optimal liquidity and technical predictability
  • Weekend protection: No overnight or weekend exposure, eliminating gap risk

2. Technical Architecture & Mean Reversion Approach

The system integrates advanced technical analysis with adaptive risk management:

  • Mean reversion methodology: Statistical edge identification through multi-timeframe technical analysis
  • Hedging mechanism: Trigger-based hedge activation to mitigate adverse price movements
  • Adaptive averaging: Volatility-driven position scaling rather than fixed timeframe intervals
  • Confirmation filters: Multi-layer entry validation to enhance precision during entry execution

3. Volatility-Based Drawdown Management

A distinctive feature of WealthPath is its current volatility assessment protocol:

  • Real-time volatility monitoring: Position sizing adapts to market conditions rather than predetermined schedules
  • Liquidity sweep response: Enhanced drawdown recovery mechanisms designed for anomalous market behavior
  • Dynamic scaling: Additional averaging implemented based on volatility expansion rather than price distance
  • Macro event resilience: Strategy designed to maintain functionality during high-impact economic announcements

This volatility-centric approach enables WealthPath to respond effectively during periods of elevated EUR/USD reactivity, particularly relevant during 2025 market conditions characterized by rapid policy shifts and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4. Risk Parameters & Capital Management

WealthPath operates under defined risk thresholds with recommended withdrawal protocols:

  • Master account size: €1,500 recommended minimum allocation
  • Equity stop loss: 35% threshold for automated position closure
  • Profit withdrawal protocol: Bi-weekly withdrawals recommended to accelerate risk reduction
  • Risk-free timeline: Approximately 3 months to capital recovery based on historical performance

The Medium-High Risk classification reflects exposure levels achievable during volatile conditions. High monthly profitability enables rapid capital recovery, with bi-weekly withdrawal discipline serving as the primary mechanism for progressive risk mitigation. Recent optimizations have enhanced drawdown recovery capabilities while maintaining the strategy's adaptive market response characteristics.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
WPath
Ayda 999 USD
40%
0
0
USD
1.6K
EUR
11
90%
666
71%
100%
2.42
0.81
EUR
2%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.