シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Megalodon EA Private Capitals
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro

Megalodon EA Private Capitals

Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
レビュー0件
信頼性
4週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 14%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
113
利益トレード:
91 (80.53%)
損失トレード:
22 (19.47%)
ベストトレード:
30.41 USD
最悪のトレード:
-9.90 USD
総利益:
238.87 USD (8 428 pips)
総損失:
-100.29 USD (4 903 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
22 (24.89 USD)
最大連続利益:
33.28 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.23
取引アクティビティ:
81.98%
最大入金額:
7.13%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
31
平均保有時間:
17 時間
リカバリーファクター:
7.30
長いトレード:
83 (73.45%)
短いトレード:
30 (26.55%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.38
期待されたペイオフ:
1.23 USD
平均利益:
2.62 USD
平均損失:
-4.56 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-18.99 USD)
最大連続損失:
-18.99 USD (2)
月間成長:
13.86%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
18.99 USD (1.81%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.81% (18.99 USD)
エクイティによる:
8.77% (90.88 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDCAD 11
CADJPY 10
EURUSD 9
AUDJPY 8
CADCHF 8
AUDCHF 8
NZDUSD 7
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 6
NZDCHF 5
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 4
NZDCAD 4
EURAUD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
GBPCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDCAD 12
CADJPY 10
EURUSD 13
AUDJPY 9
CADCHF 16
AUDCHF 9
NZDUSD 9
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 9
NZDCHF 3
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 4
EURAUD 5
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDNZD 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 2
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 2
GBPAUD 3
GBPCHF 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDCAD 577
CADJPY 359
EURUSD 497
AUDJPY -8
CADCHF -242
AUDCHF 155
NZDUSD 349
EURGBP 67
GBPUSD -103
NZDCHF 130
GBPNZD 417
GBPJPY 449
NZDCAD 265
EURAUD 341
GBPCAD 239
EURJPY -342
CHFJPY -254
AUDNZD 91
AUDUSD 31
NZDJPY 117
USDCHF 50
EURCAD 109
GBPAUD 227
GBPCHF 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +30.41 USD
最悪のトレード: -10 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +24.89 USD
最大連続損失: -18.99 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Headway-Real
0.00 × 2
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 30
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real5
0.00 × 12
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
384 より多く...
Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading system developed over many years of experience in algorithmic trading and risk management across Forex and CFD markets.

The main purpose of this signal is not simply to copy trades, but to provide access to the core logic of the strategy, allowing investors to understand how a structured and rule-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

The strategy is built around:

  • Strict risk control per trading cycle

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Fully disciplined execution with no emotional interference

The system can operate under different risk management modes. These include the use of fixed Stop Loss, as well as recovery-based techniques such as martingale, grid, or hedging, depending on configuration and market conditions.
👉 At the current stage, the system uses a martingale-based recovery approach, applied in a controlled and rule-driven manner.

The overall design prioritizes capital preservation and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive short-term gains.

🔹 Trading style: Algorithmic / Systematic
🔹 Risk approach: Controlled, configurable, and rule-based
🔹 Recommended for: Investors who understand algorithmic strategies and seek structured, logic-driven trading systems

All trades are executed automatically according to predefined rules. Performance data is fully transparent and can be evaluated directly through the signal’s statistics.

⚠️ Important notice:
This signal is intended for experienced users who understand the risks associated with leveraged trading and recovery-based strategies. Always adjust risk parameters according to your account size and personal risk tolerance.


レビューなし
2025.12.20 16:17 2025.12.20 16:17:01  

Profitability is achieved in 20 days, which covers the EA's rent.

2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 16:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 16:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Megalodon EA Private Capitals
30 USD/月
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
4
100%
113
80%
82%
2.38
1.23
USD
9%
1:500
コピー

