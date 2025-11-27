SignalsSections
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro

Megalodon EA Private Capitals

Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 12%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
79 (79.00%)
Loss Trades:
21 (21.00%)
Best trade:
30.41 USD
Worst trade:
-9.90 USD
Gross Profit:
218.61 USD (7 222 pips)
Gross Loss:
-96.14 USD (4 580 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (24.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.28 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
87.64%
Max deposit load:
7.13%
Latest trade:
26 minutes ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.45
Long Trades:
78 (78.00%)
Short Trades:
22 (22.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
1.22 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-4.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-18.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.99 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.99 USD (1.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.81% (18.99 USD)
By Equity:
8.77% (90.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 10
USDCAD 10
EURUSD 9
AUDCHF 8
AUDJPY 7
CADCHF 7
NZDUSD 7
EURGBP 6
GBPUSD 6
NZDCHF 5
GBPNZD 5
NZDCAD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 10
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 13
AUDCHF 9
AUDJPY 7
CADCHF 15
NZDUSD 9
EURGBP 5
GBPUSD 9
NZDCHF 3
GBPNZD 5
NZDCAD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
GBPJPY 7
AUDNZD 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 2
USDCHF 1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 359
USDCAD 484
EURUSD 497
AUDCHF 155
AUDJPY -140
CADCHF -263
NZDUSD 349
EURGBP 24
GBPUSD -103
NZDCHF 130
GBPNZD 417
NZDCAD 265
GBPCAD 239
EURJPY -342
CHFJPY -254
GBPJPY 536
AUDNZD 91
AUDUSD 31
NZDJPY 117
USDCHF 50
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.41 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 30
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 8
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 2
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading system developed over many years of experience in algorithmic trading and risk management across Forex and CFD markets.

The main purpose of this signal is not simply to copy trades, but to provide access to the core logic of the strategy, allowing investors to understand how a structured and rule-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

The strategy is built around:

  • Strict risk control per trading cycle

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Fully disciplined execution with no emotional interference

The system can operate under different risk management modes. These include the use of fixed Stop Loss, as well as recovery-based techniques such as martingale, grid, or hedging, depending on configuration and market conditions.
👉 At the current stage, the system uses a martingale-based recovery approach, applied in a controlled and rule-driven manner.

The overall design prioritizes capital preservation and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive short-term gains.

🔹 Trading style: Algorithmic / Systematic
🔹 Risk approach: Controlled, configurable, and rule-based
🔹 Recommended for: Investors who understand algorithmic strategies and seek structured, logic-driven trading systems

All trades are executed automatically according to predefined rules. Performance data is fully transparent and can be evaluated directly through the signal’s statistics.

⚠️ Important notice:
This signal is intended for experienced users who understand the risks associated with leveraged trading and recovery-based strategies. Always adjust risk parameters according to your account size and personal risk tolerance.


2025.12.20 16:17 2025.12.20 16:17:01  

Profitability is achieved in 20 days, which covers the EA's rent.

2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 16:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 16:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Megalodon EA Private Capitals
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
4
100%
100
79%
88%
2.27
1.22
USD
9%
1:500
