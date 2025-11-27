시그널섹션
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro

Megalodon EA Private Capitals

Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 17%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
129
이익 거래:
101 (78.29%)
손실 거래:
28 (21.71%)
최고의 거래:
30.41 USD
최악의 거래:
-12.08 USD
총 수익:
292.87 USD (10 182 pips)
총 손실:
-121.93 USD (5 852 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
22 (24.89 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
33.28 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.23
거래 활동:
84.98%
최대 입금량:
7.13%
최근 거래:
9 분 전
주별 거래 수:
18
평균 유지 시간:
23 시간
회복 요인:
9.00
롱(주식매수):
91 (70.54%)
숏(주식차입매도):
38 (29.46%)
수익 요인:
2.40
기대수익:
1.33 USD
평균 이익:
2.90 USD
평균 손실:
-4.35 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-18.99 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-18.99 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
14.28%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
18.99 USD (1.81%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.81% (18.99 USD)
자본금별:
8.77% (90.88 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDCAD 13
CADJPY 10
AUDJPY 9
EURUSD 9
CADCHF 8
AUDCHF 8
NZDCHF 7
NZDUSD 7
EURGBP 7
NZDCAD 7
GBPUSD 6
GBPJPY 6
GBPNZD 5
AUDUSD 4
USDCHF 4
EURAUD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDJPY 1
EURCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
GBPCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDCAD 15
CADJPY 10
AUDJPY 11
EURUSD 13
CADCHF 16
AUDCHF 9
NZDCHF 6
NZDUSD 9
EURGBP 7
NZDCAD 8
GBPUSD 9
GBPJPY 12
GBPNZD 5
AUDUSD 5
USDCHF 14
EURAUD 5
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDNZD 1
NZDJPY 2
EURCAD 2
GBPAUD 3
GBPCHF 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDCAD 752
CADJPY 359
AUDJPY 118
EURUSD 497
CADCHF -242
AUDCHF 155
NZDCHF 163
NZDUSD 349
EURGBP 67
NZDCAD 412
GBPUSD -103
GBPJPY 561
GBPNZD 417
AUDUSD 283
USDCHF 10
EURAUD 341
GBPCAD 239
EURJPY -342
CHFJPY -254
AUDNZD 91
NZDJPY 117
EURCAD 109
GBPAUD 227
GBPCHF 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +30.41 USD
최악의 거래: -12 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +24.89 USD
연속 최대 손실: -18.99 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Headway-Real
0.00 × 2
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 30
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real5
0.00 × 12
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
384 더...
Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading system developed over many years of experience in algorithmic trading and risk management across Forex and CFD markets.

The main purpose of this signal is not simply to copy trades, but to provide access to the core logic of the strategy, allowing investors to understand how a structured and rule-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

The strategy is built around:

  • Strict risk control per trading cycle

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Fully disciplined execution with no emotional interference

The system can operate under different risk management modes. These include the use of fixed Stop Loss, as well as recovery-based techniques such as martingale, grid, or hedging, depending on configuration and market conditions.
👉 At the current stage, the system uses a martingale-based recovery approach, applied in a controlled and rule-driven manner.

The overall design prioritizes capital preservation and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive short-term gains.

🔹 Trading style: Algorithmic / Systematic
🔹 Risk approach: Controlled, configurable, and rule-based
🔹 Recommended for: Investors who understand algorithmic strategies and seek structured, logic-driven trading systems

All trades are executed automatically according to predefined rules. Performance data is fully transparent and can be evaluated directly through the signal’s statistics.

In addition, investors are always welcome to ask questions about the system logic or to inquire about custom-built trading systems, tailored to specific risk profiles, trading styles, or account requirements.

⚠️ Important notice:
This signal is intended for experienced users who understand the risks associated with leveraged trading and recovery-based strategies. Always adjust risk parameters according to your account size and personal risk tolerance.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.20 16:17 2025.12.20 16:17:01  

Profitability is achieved in 20 days, which covers the EA's rent.

2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 16:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 16:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
