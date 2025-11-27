- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|11
|CADJPY
|10
|EURUSD
|9
|AUDJPY
|8
|CADCHF
|8
|AUDCHF
|8
|NZDUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|7
|GBPUSD
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|GBPNZD
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|GBPCAD
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|USDCAD
|12
|CADJPY
|10
|EURUSD
|13
|AUDJPY
|9
|CADCHF
|16
|AUDCHF
|9
|NZDUSD
|9
|EURGBP
|7
|GBPUSD
|9
|NZDCHF
|3
|GBPNZD
|5
|GBPJPY
|9
|NZDCAD
|4
|EURAUD
|5
|GBPCAD
|3
|EURJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPCHF
|0
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|USDCAD
|577
|CADJPY
|359
|EURUSD
|497
|AUDJPY
|-8
|CADCHF
|-242
|AUDCHF
|155
|NZDUSD
|349
|EURGBP
|67
|GBPUSD
|-103
|NZDCHF
|130
|GBPNZD
|417
|GBPJPY
|449
|NZDCAD
|265
|EURAUD
|341
|GBPCAD
|239
|EURJPY
|-342
|CHFJPY
|-254
|AUDNZD
|91
|AUDUSD
|31
|NZDJPY
|117
|USDCHF
|50
|EURCAD
|109
|GBPAUD
|227
|GBPCHF
|4
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Headway-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 30
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-Real5
|0.00 × 12
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal
This signal is powered by a fully automated trading system developed over many years of experience in algorithmic trading and risk management across Forex and CFD markets.
The main purpose of this signal is not simply to copy trades, but to provide access to the core logic of the strategy, allowing investors to understand how a structured and rule-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.
The strategy is built around:
-
Strict risk control per trading cycle
-
Adaptive position management based on market behavior
-
Fully disciplined execution with no emotional interference
The system can operate under different risk management modes. These include the use of fixed Stop Loss, as well as recovery-based techniques such as martingale, grid, or hedging, depending on configuration and market conditions.
👉 At the current stage, the system uses a martingale-based recovery approach, applied in a controlled and rule-driven manner.
The overall design prioritizes capital preservation and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive short-term gains.
🔹 Trading style: Algorithmic / Systematic
🔹 Risk approach: Controlled, configurable, and rule-based
🔹 Recommended for: Investors who understand algorithmic strategies and seek structured, logic-driven trading systems
All trades are executed automatically according to predefined rules. Performance data is fully transparent and can be evaluated directly through the signal’s statistics.
⚠️ Important notice:
This signal is intended for experienced users who understand the risks associated with leveraged trading and recovery-based strategies. Always adjust risk parameters according to your account size and personal risk tolerance.
Profitability is achieved in 20 days, which covers the EA's rent.
