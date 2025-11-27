SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Megalodon EA Private Capitals
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro

Megalodon EA Private Capitals

Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 14%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
113
Transacciones Rentables:
91 (80.53%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
22 (19.47%)
Mejor transacción:
30.41 USD
Peor transacción:
-9.90 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
238.87 USD (8 428 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-100.29 USD (4 903 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
22 (24.89 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
33.28 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Actividad comercial:
81.98%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.13%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
31
Tiempo medio de espera:
17 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
7.30
Transacciones Largas:
83 (73.45%)
Transacciones Cortas:
30 (26.55%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.38
Beneficio Esperado:
1.23 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.62 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.56 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-18.99 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-18.99 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.86%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
18.99 USD (1.81%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.81% (18.99 USD)
De fondos:
8.77% (90.88 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDCAD 11
CADJPY 10
EURUSD 9
AUDJPY 8
CADCHF 8
AUDCHF 8
NZDUSD 7
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 6
NZDCHF 5
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 4
NZDCAD 4
EURAUD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
GBPCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDCAD 12
CADJPY 10
EURUSD 13
AUDJPY 9
CADCHF 16
AUDCHF 9
NZDUSD 9
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 9
NZDCHF 3
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 4
EURAUD 5
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDNZD 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 2
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 2
GBPAUD 3
GBPCHF 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDCAD 577
CADJPY 359
EURUSD 497
AUDJPY -8
CADCHF -242
AUDCHF 155
NZDUSD 349
EURGBP 67
GBPUSD -103
NZDCHF 130
GBPNZD 417
GBPJPY 449
NZDCAD 265
EURAUD 341
GBPCAD 239
EURJPY -342
CHFJPY -254
AUDNZD 91
AUDUSD 31
NZDJPY 117
USDCHF 50
EURCAD 109
GBPAUD 227
GBPCHF 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +30.41 USD
Peor transacción: -10 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +24.89 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -18.99 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Headway-Real
0.00 × 2
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 30
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real5
0.00 × 12
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
otros 384...
Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading system developed over many years of experience in algorithmic trading and risk management across Forex and CFD markets.

The main purpose of this signal is not simply to copy trades, but to provide access to the core logic of the strategy, allowing investors to understand how a structured and rule-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

The strategy is built around:

  • Strict risk control per trading cycle

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Fully disciplined execution with no emotional interference

The system can operate under different risk management modes. These include the use of fixed Stop Loss, as well as recovery-based techniques such as martingale, grid, or hedging, depending on configuration and market conditions.
👉 At the current stage, the system uses a martingale-based recovery approach, applied in a controlled and rule-driven manner.

The overall design prioritizes capital preservation and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive short-term gains.

🔹 Trading style: Algorithmic / Systematic
🔹 Risk approach: Controlled, configurable, and rule-based
🔹 Recommended for: Investors who understand algorithmic strategies and seek structured, logic-driven trading systems

All trades are executed automatically according to predefined rules. Performance data is fully transparent and can be evaluated directly through the signal’s statistics.

⚠️ Important notice:
This signal is intended for experienced users who understand the risks associated with leveraged trading and recovery-based strategies. Always adjust risk parameters according to your account size and personal risk tolerance.


2025.12.20 16:17 2025.12.20 16:17:01  

Profitability is achieved in 20 days, which covers the EA's rent.

2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 16:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 16:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Megalodon EA Private Capitals
30 USD al mes
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
4
100%
113
80%
82%
2.38
1.23
USD
9%
1:500
Copiar

