Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Megalodon EA Private Capitals
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro

Megalodon EA Private Capitals

Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 14%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
114
Gewinntrades:
92 (80.70%)
Verlusttrades:
22 (19.30%)
Bester Trade:
30.41 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-9.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
239.59 USD (8 500 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-100.29 USD (4 903 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
22 (24.89 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
33.28 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
80.89%
Max deposit load:
7.13%
Letzter Trade:
11 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
32
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
17 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
7.34
Long-Positionen:
84 (73.68%)
Short-Positionen:
30 (26.32%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.39
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.22 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.56 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-18.99 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-18.99 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
13.93%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
18.99 USD (1.81%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.81% (18.99 USD)
Kapital:
8.77% (90.88 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDCAD 11
CADJPY 10
EURUSD 9
AUDJPY 8
CADCHF 8
AUDCHF 8
NZDUSD 7
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 6
NZDCHF 5
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 4
NZDCAD 4
EURAUD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDUSD 2
AUDNZD 2
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
GBPCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 12
CADJPY 10
EURUSD 13
AUDJPY 9
CADCHF 16
AUDCHF 9
NZDUSD 9
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 9
NZDCHF 3
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 4
EURAUD 5
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
NZDJPY 2
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 2
GBPAUD 3
GBPCHF 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 577
CADJPY 359
EURUSD 497
AUDJPY -8
CADCHF -242
AUDCHF 155
NZDUSD 349
EURGBP 67
GBPUSD -103
NZDCHF 130
GBPNZD 417
GBPJPY 449
NZDCAD 265
EURAUD 341
GBPCAD 239
EURJPY -342
CHFJPY -254
AUDUSD 103
AUDNZD 91
NZDJPY 117
USDCHF 50
EURCAD 109
GBPAUD 227
GBPCHF 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30.41 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +24.89 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -18.99 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Headway-Real
0.00 × 2
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 30
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real5
0.00 × 12
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
noch 384 ...
Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading system developed over many years of experience in algorithmic trading and risk management across Forex and CFD markets.

The main purpose of this signal is not simply to copy trades, but to provide access to the core logic of the strategy, allowing investors to understand how a structured and rule-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

The strategy is built around:

  • Strict risk control per trading cycle

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Fully disciplined execution with no emotional interference

The system can operate under different risk management modes. These include the use of fixed Stop Loss, as well as recovery-based techniques such as martingale, grid, or hedging, depending on configuration and market conditions.
👉 At the current stage, the system uses a martingale-based recovery approach, applied in a controlled and rule-driven manner.

The overall design prioritizes capital preservation and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive short-term gains.

🔹 Trading style: Algorithmic / Systematic
🔹 Risk approach: Controlled, configurable, and rule-based
🔹 Recommended for: Investors who understand algorithmic strategies and seek structured, logic-driven trading systems

All trades are executed automatically according to predefined rules. Performance data is fully transparent and can be evaluated directly through the signal’s statistics.

⚠️ Important notice:
This signal is intended for experienced users who understand the risks associated with leveraged trading and recovery-based strategies. Always adjust risk parameters according to your account size and personal risk tolerance.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.20 16:17 2025.12.20 16:17:01  

Profitability is achieved in 20 days, which covers the EA's rent.

2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 16:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 16:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Megalodon EA Private Capitals
30 USD pro Monat
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
5
100%
114
80%
81%
2.38
1.22
USD
9%
1:500
