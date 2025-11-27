SinaisSeções
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro

Megalodon EA Private Capitals

Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 14%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
113
Negociações com lucro:
91 (80.53%)
Negociações com perda:
22 (19.47%)
Melhor negociação:
30.41 USD
Pior negociação:
-9.90 USD
Lucro bruto:
238.87 USD (8 428 pips)
Perda bruta:
-100.29 USD (4 903 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
22 (24.89 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
33.28 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
81.98%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.13%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
31
Tempo médio de espera:
17 horas
Fator de recuperação:
7.30
Negociações longas:
83 (73.45%)
Negociações curtas:
30 (26.55%)
Fator de lucro:
2.38
Valor esperado:
1.23 USD
Lucro médio:
2.62 USD
Perda média:
-4.56 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-18.99 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-18.99 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
13.86%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
18.99 USD (1.81%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.81% (18.99 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.77% (90.88 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDCAD 11
CADJPY 10
EURUSD 9
AUDJPY 8
CADCHF 8
AUDCHF 8
NZDUSD 7
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 6
NZDCHF 5
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 4
NZDCAD 4
EURAUD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
GBPCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDCAD 12
CADJPY 10
EURUSD 13
AUDJPY 9
CADCHF 16
AUDCHF 9
NZDUSD 9
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 9
NZDCHF 3
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 4
EURAUD 5
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDNZD 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 2
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 2
GBPAUD 3
GBPCHF 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDCAD 577
CADJPY 359
EURUSD 497
AUDJPY -8
CADCHF -242
AUDCHF 155
NZDUSD 349
EURGBP 67
GBPUSD -103
NZDCHF 130
GBPNZD 417
GBPJPY 449
NZDCAD 265
EURAUD 341
GBPCAD 239
EURJPY -342
CHFJPY -254
AUDNZD 91
AUDUSD 31
NZDJPY 117
USDCHF 50
EURCAD 109
GBPAUD 227
GBPCHF 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +30.41 USD
Pior negociação: -10 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +24.89 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -18.99 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Headway-Real
0.00 × 2
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 30
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real5
0.00 × 12
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
384 mais ...
Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading system developed over many years of experience in algorithmic trading and risk management across Forex and CFD markets.

The main purpose of this signal is not simply to copy trades, but to provide access to the core logic of the strategy, allowing investors to understand how a structured and rule-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

The strategy is built around:

  • Strict risk control per trading cycle

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Fully disciplined execution with no emotional interference

The system can operate under different risk management modes. These include the use of fixed Stop Loss, as well as recovery-based techniques such as martingale, grid, or hedging, depending on configuration and market conditions.
👉 At the current stage, the system uses a martingale-based recovery approach, applied in a controlled and rule-driven manner.

The overall design prioritizes capital preservation and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive short-term gains.

🔹 Trading style: Algorithmic / Systematic
🔹 Risk approach: Controlled, configurable, and rule-based
🔹 Recommended for: Investors who understand algorithmic strategies and seek structured, logic-driven trading systems

All trades are executed automatically according to predefined rules. Performance data is fully transparent and can be evaluated directly through the signal’s statistics.

⚠️ Important notice:
This signal is intended for experienced users who understand the risks associated with leveraged trading and recovery-based strategies. Always adjust risk parameters according to your account size and personal risk tolerance.


Sem comentários
2025.12.20 16:17 2025.12.20 16:17:01  

Profitability is achieved in 20 days, which covers the EA's rent.

2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 16:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 16:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
