Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro

Megalodon EA Private Capitals

Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
0条评论
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 13%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
107
盈利交易:
85 (79.43%)
亏损交易:
22 (20.56%)
最好交易:
30.41 USD
最差交易:
-9.90 USD
毛利:
234.37 USD (8 129 pips)
毛利亏损:
-100.29 USD (4 903 pips)
最大连续赢利:
22 (24.89 USD)
最大连续盈利:
33.28 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
81.98%
最大入金加载:
7.13%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
34
平均持有时间:
18 小时
采收率:
7.06
长期交易:
81 (75.70%)
短期交易:
26 (24.30%)
利润因子:
2.34
预期回报:
1.25 USD
平均利润:
2.76 USD
平均损失:
-4.56 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-18.99 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-18.99 USD (2)
每月增长:
13.41%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
18.99 USD (1.81%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.81% (18.99 USD)
净值:
8.77% (90.88 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
CADJPY 10
USDCAD 10
EURUSD 9
AUDJPY 8
AUDCHF 8
CADCHF 7
NZDUSD 7
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 6
NZDCHF 5
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 4
NZDCAD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURAUD 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
CADJPY 10
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 13
AUDJPY 9
AUDCHF 9
CADCHF 15
NZDUSD 9
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 9
NZDCHF 3
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDNZD 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 2
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 2
GBPAUD 3
EURAUD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
CADJPY 359
USDCAD 484
EURUSD 497
AUDJPY -8
AUDCHF 155
CADCHF -263
NZDUSD 349
EURGBP 67
GBPUSD -103
NZDCHF 130
GBPNZD 417
GBPJPY 449
NZDCAD 265
GBPCAD 239
EURJPY -342
CHFJPY -254
AUDNZD 91
AUDUSD 31
NZDJPY 117
USDCHF 50
EURCAD 109
GBPAUD 227
EURAUD 160
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +30.41 USD
最差交易: -10 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +24.89 USD
最大连续亏损: -18.99 USD

Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading system developed over many years of experience in algorithmic trading and risk management across Forex and CFD markets.

The main purpose of this signal is not simply to copy trades, but to provide access to the core logic of the strategy, allowing investors to understand how a structured and rule-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

The strategy is built around:

  • Strict risk control per trading cycle

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Fully disciplined execution with no emotional interference

The system can operate under different risk management modes. These include the use of fixed Stop Loss, as well as recovery-based techniques such as martingale, grid, or hedging, depending on configuration and market conditions.
👉 At the current stage, the system uses a martingale-based recovery approach, applied in a controlled and rule-driven manner.

The overall design prioritizes capital preservation and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive short-term gains.

🔹 Trading style: Algorithmic / Systematic
🔹 Risk approach: Controlled, configurable, and rule-based
🔹 Recommended for: Investors who understand algorithmic strategies and seek structured, logic-driven trading systems

All trades are executed automatically according to predefined rules. Performance data is fully transparent and can be evaluated directly through the signal’s statistics.

⚠️ Important notice:
This signal is intended for experienced users who understand the risks associated with leveraged trading and recovery-based strategies. Always adjust risk parameters according to your account size and personal risk tolerance.


没有评论
2025.12.20 16:17 2025.12.20 16:17:01  

Profitability is achieved in 20 days, which covers the EA's rent.

