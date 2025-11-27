СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Megalodon EA Private Capitals
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro

Megalodon EA Private Capitals

Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 13%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
106
Прибыльных трейдов:
84 (79.24%)
Убыточных трейдов:
22 (20.75%)
Лучший трейд:
30.41 USD
Худший трейд:
-9.90 USD
Общая прибыль:
232.21 USD (7 969 pips)
Общий убыток:
-100.29 USD (4 903 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
22 (24.89 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
33.28 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.23
Торговая активность:
87.64%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.13%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
34
Ср. время удержания:
18 часов
Фактор восстановления:
6.95
Длинных трейдов:
81 (76.42%)
Коротких трейдов:
25 (23.58%)
Профит фактор:
2.32
Мат. ожидание:
1.24 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.76 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.56 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-18.99 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-18.99 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
13.19%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
18.99 USD (1.81%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.81% (18.99 USD)
По эквити:
8.77% (90.88 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
CADJPY 10
USDCAD 10
EURUSD 9
AUDJPY 8
AUDCHF 8
CADCHF 7
NZDUSD 7
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 6
NZDCHF 5
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 4
NZDCAD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
CADJPY 10
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 13
AUDJPY 9
AUDCHF 9
CADCHF 15
NZDUSD 9
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 9
NZDCHF 3
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 4
GBPCAD 3
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDNZD 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDJPY 2
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 2
GBPAUD 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
CADJPY 359
USDCAD 484
EURUSD 497
AUDJPY -8
AUDCHF 155
CADCHF -263
NZDUSD 349
EURGBP 67
GBPUSD -103
NZDCHF 130
GBPNZD 417
GBPJPY 449
NZDCAD 265
GBPCAD 239
EURJPY -342
CHFJPY -254
AUDNZD 91
AUDUSD 31
NZDJPY 117
USDCHF 50
EURCAD 109
GBPAUD 227
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +30.41 USD
Худший трейд: -10 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +24.89 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -18.99 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
Headway-Real
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real5
0.00 × 12
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 5
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading system developed over many years of experience in algorithmic trading and risk management across Forex and CFD markets.

The main purpose of this signal is not simply to copy trades, but to provide access to the core logic of the strategy, allowing investors to understand how a structured and rule-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

The strategy is built around:

  • Strict risk control per trading cycle

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Fully disciplined execution with no emotional interference

The system can operate under different risk management modes. These include the use of fixed Stop Loss, as well as recovery-based techniques such as martingale, grid, or hedging, depending on configuration and market conditions.
👉 At the current stage, the system uses a martingale-based recovery approach, applied in a controlled and rule-driven manner.

The overall design prioritizes capital preservation and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive short-term gains.

🔹 Trading style: Algorithmic / Systematic
🔹 Risk approach: Controlled, configurable, and rule-based
🔹 Recommended for: Investors who understand algorithmic strategies and seek structured, logic-driven trading systems

All trades are executed automatically according to predefined rules. Performance data is fully transparent and can be evaluated directly through the signal’s statistics.

⚠️ Important notice:
This signal is intended for experienced users who understand the risks associated with leveraged trading and recovery-based strategies. Always adjust risk parameters according to your account size and personal risk tolerance.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.20 16:17 2025.12.20 16:17:01  

Profitability is achieved in 20 days, which covers the EA's rent.

2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 16:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 16:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Megalodon EA Private Capitals
30 USD в месяц
13%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
4
100%
106
79%
88%
2.31
1.24
USD
9%
1:500
Копировать

