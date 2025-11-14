シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Marius FX Growth
Marius Meskys

Marius FX Growth

Marius Meskys
レビュー0件
7週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -4%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
81
利益トレード:
53 (65.43%)
損失トレード:
28 (34.57%)
ベストトレード:
17.81 USD
最悪のトレード:
-191.42 USD
総利益:
314.86 USD (4 229 pips)
総損失:
-592.99 USD (6 489 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (51.50 USD)
最大連続利益:
51.50 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
-0.13
取引アクティビティ:
82.11%
最大入金額:
0.81%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
8
平均保有時間:
17 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.81
長いトレード:
43 (53.09%)
短いトレード:
38 (46.91%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.53
期待されたペイオフ:
-3.43 USD
平均利益:
5.94 USD
平均損失:
-21.18 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-207.61 USD)
最大連続損失:
-207.61 USD (2)
月間成長:
-3.83%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
307.35 USD
最大の:
342.03 USD (4.61%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
4.61% (342.03 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.00% (221.95 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD 68
EURUSD 10
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD -115
EURUSD 24
EURCHF -187
GBPCHF 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD -953
EURUSD 375
EURCHF -1.6K
GBPCHF -2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +17.81 USD
最悪のトレード: -191 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +51.50 USD
最大連続損失: -207.61 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 11
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 9
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.25 × 72
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.26 × 1062
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.29 × 31
UniverseWheel-Live
0.29 × 17
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
JustForex-Live
0.32 × 193
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 825
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 384
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
Axi-US09-Live
0.35 × 23
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.36 × 80
Tickmill-Live10
0.37 × 86
ICMarkets-Live3
0.39 × 261
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 1355
473 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

This signal is based on a balanced trading approach that combines short-term and medium-term market strategies.
All trades are executed automatically with strict risk control and precise entry logic.

The system focuses on:

  • Low-risk short-term trades during active market periods

  • Stable medium-term positions following clear market trends

  • No martingale, no grid, no lot multiplication

  • Every position protected by a Stop Loss

  • Controlled and consistent growth with low drawdown

Trading details:
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Account type: ECN (low spreads, fast execution)
• Leverage: 1:500
• Style: short-term + trend-based logic
• Timeframes: M15 and H1
• Pairs traded: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF
• Risk control: conservative and automated
• Trading is fully systematic and emotion-free

Goal: steady and controlled account growth while maintaining safety and discipline.


レビューなし
2025.12.03 08:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 09:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Marius FX Growth
30 USD/月
-4%
0
0
USD
7.1K
USD
7
98%
81
65%
82%
0.53
-3.43
USD
5%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください