Marius Meskys

Marius FX Growth

Marius Meskys
0 Bewertungen
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -4%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
84
Gewinntrades:
56 (66.66%)
Verlusttrades:
28 (33.33%)
Bester Trade:
17.81 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-191.42 USD
Bruttoprofit:
333.82 USD (4 484 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-592.99 USD (6 489 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (51.50 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
51.50 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
82.11%
Max deposit load:
0.88%
Letzter Trade:
51 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
18 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.76
Long-Positionen:
44 (52.38%)
Short-Positionen:
40 (47.62%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.56
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-3.09 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-21.18 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-207.61 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-207.61 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-3.77%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
307.35 USD
Maximaler:
342.03 USD (4.61%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.61% (342.03 USD)
Kapital:
3.00% (221.95 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 70
EURUSD 11
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -104
EURUSD 32
EURCHF -187
GBPCHF 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -803
EURUSD 480
EURCHF -1.6K
GBPCHF -2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +17.81 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -191 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +51.50 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -207.61 USD

This signal is based on a balanced trading approach that combines short-term and medium-term market strategies.
All trades are executed automatically with strict risk control and precise entry logic.

The system focuses on:

  • Low-risk short-term trades during active market periods

  • Stable medium-term positions following clear market trends

  • No martingale, no grid, no lot multiplication

  • Every position protected by a Stop Loss

  • Controlled and consistent growth with low drawdown

Trading details:
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Account type: ECN (low spreads, fast execution)
• Leverage: 1:500
• Style: short-term + trend-based logic
• Timeframes: M15 and H1
• Pairs traded: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF
• Risk control: conservative and automated
• Trading is fully systematic and emotion-free

Goal: steady and controlled account growth while maintaining safety and discipline.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.03 08:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 09:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
