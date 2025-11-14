This signal is based on a balanced trading approach that combines short-term and medium-term market strategies.

All trades are executed automatically with strict risk control and precise entry logic.

The system focuses on:

Low-risk short-term trades during active market periods

Stable medium-term positions following clear market trends

No martingale, no grid, no lot multiplication

Every position protected by a Stop Loss

Controlled and consistent growth with low drawdown

Trading details:

• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

• Account type: ECN (low spreads, fast execution)

• Leverage: 1:500

• Style: short-term + trend-based logic

• Timeframes: M15 and H1

• Pairs traded: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF

• Risk control: conservative and automated

• Trading is fully systematic and emotion-free

Goal: steady and controlled account growth while maintaining safety and discipline.