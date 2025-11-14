SinaisSeções
Marius Meskys

Marius FX Growth

Marius Meskys
0 comentários
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -4%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
81
Negociações com lucro:
53 (65.43%)
Negociações com perda:
28 (34.57%)
Melhor negociação:
17.81 USD
Pior negociação:
-191.42 USD
Lucro bruto:
314.86 USD (4 229 pips)
Perda bruta:
-592.99 USD (6 489 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (51.50 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
51.50 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.13
Atividade de negociação:
82.11%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.81%
Último negócio:
23 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
17 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.81
Negociações longas:
43 (53.09%)
Negociações curtas:
38 (46.91%)
Fator de lucro:
0.53
Valor esperado:
-3.43 USD
Lucro médio:
5.94 USD
Perda média:
-21.18 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-207.61 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-207.61 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
-3.83%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
307.35 USD
Máximo:
342.03 USD (4.61%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.61% (342.03 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.00% (221.95 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 68
EURUSD 10
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD -115
EURUSD 24
EURCHF -187
GBPCHF 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD -953
EURUSD 375
EURCHF -1.6K
GBPCHF -2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +17.81 USD
Pior negociação: -191 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +51.50 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -207.61 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 11
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 9
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.25 × 72
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.26 × 1062
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.29 × 31
UniverseWheel-Live
0.29 × 17
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
JustForex-Live
0.32 × 193
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 825
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 384
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
Axi-US09-Live
0.35 × 23
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.36 × 80
Tickmill-Live10
0.37 × 86
ICMarkets-Live3
0.39 × 261
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 1355
473 mais ...
This signal is based on a balanced trading approach that combines short-term and medium-term market strategies.
All trades are executed automatically with strict risk control and precise entry logic.

The system focuses on:

  • Low-risk short-term trades during active market periods

  • Stable medium-term positions following clear market trends

  • No martingale, no grid, no lot multiplication

  • Every position protected by a Stop Loss

  • Controlled and consistent growth with low drawdown

Trading details:
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Account type: ECN (low spreads, fast execution)
• Leverage: 1:500
• Style: short-term + trend-based logic
• Timeframes: M15 and H1
• Pairs traded: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF
• Risk control: conservative and automated
• Trading is fully systematic and emotion-free

Goal: steady and controlled account growth while maintaining safety and discipline.


Sem comentários
2025.12.03 08:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 09:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
