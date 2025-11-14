信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Marius FX Growth
Marius Meskys

Marius FX Growth

Marius Meskys
0条评论
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
79
盈利交易:
53 (67.08%)
亏损交易:
26 (32.91%)
最好交易:
17.81 USD
最差交易:
-191.42 USD
毛利:
314.86 USD (4 229 pips)
毛利亏损:
-570.77 USD (6 203 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (51.50 USD)
最大连续盈利:
51.50 USD (9)
夏普比率:
-0.12
交易活动:
80.92%
最大入金加载:
0.81%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
18
平均持有时间:
17 小时
采收率:
-0.75
长期交易:
42 (53.16%)
短期交易:
37 (46.84%)
利润因子:
0.55
预期回报:
-3.24 USD
平均利润:
5.94 USD
平均损失:
-21.95 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-207.61 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-207.61 USD (2)
每月增长:
-3.55%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
307.35 USD
最大值:
342.03 USD (4.61%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.61% (342.03 USD)
净值:
3.00% (221.95 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 66
EURUSD 10
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD -93
EURUSD 24
EURCHF -187
GBPCHF 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD -701
EURUSD 375
EURCHF -1.6K
GBPCHF -2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +17.81 USD
最差交易: -191 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +51.50 USD
最大连续亏损: -207.61 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 11
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 9
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.25 × 72
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.26 × 1062
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.29 × 31
UniverseWheel-Live
0.29 × 17
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
JustForex-Live
0.32 × 193
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 825
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 384
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
Axi-US09-Live
0.35 × 23
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.36 × 80
Tickmill-Live10
0.37 × 86
ICMarkets-Live3
0.39 × 261
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 1355
473 更多...
This signal is based on a balanced trading approach that combines short-term and medium-term market strategies.
All trades are executed automatically with strict risk control and precise entry logic.

The system focuses on:

  • Low-risk short-term trades during active market periods

  • Stable medium-term positions following clear market trends

  • No martingale, no grid, no lot multiplication

  • Every position protected by a Stop Loss

  • Controlled and consistent growth with low drawdown

Trading details:
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Account type: ECN (low spreads, fast execution)
• Leverage: 1:500
• Style: short-term + trend-based logic
• Timeframes: M15 and H1
• Pairs traded: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF
• Risk control: conservative and automated
• Trading is fully systematic and emotion-free

Goal: steady and controlled account growth while maintaining safety and discipline.


没有评论
2025.12.03 08:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 09:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Marius FX Growth
每月30 USD
-3%
0
0
USD
7.1K
USD
6
98%
79
67%
81%
0.55
-3.24
USD
5%
1:500
