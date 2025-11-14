SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Marius FX Growth
Marius Meskys

Marius FX Growth

Marius Meskys
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
52 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
26 (33.33%)
Best trade:
17.81 USD
Worst trade:
-191.42 USD
Gross Profit:
310.09 USD (4 164 pips)
Gross Loss:
-570.77 USD (6 203 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (51.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.50 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
82.40%
Max deposit load:
0.81%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.76
Long Trades:
41 (52.56%)
Short Trades:
37 (47.44%)
Profit Factor:
0.54
Expected Payoff:
-3.34 USD
Average Profit:
5.96 USD
Average Loss:
-21.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-207.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.61%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
307.35 USD
Maximal:
342.03 USD (4.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.61% (342.03 USD)
By Equity:
3.00% (221.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 65
EURUSD 10
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -98
EURUSD 24
EURCHF -187
GBPCHF 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -766
EURUSD 375
EURCHF -1.6K
GBPCHF -2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.81 USD
Worst trade: -191 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 11
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 9
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.25 × 72
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.26 × 1062
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.29 × 31
UniverseWheel-Live
0.29 × 17
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
JustForex-Live
0.32 × 193
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 825
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 384
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
Axi-US09-Live
0.35 × 23
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.36 × 80
Tickmill-Live10
0.37 × 86
ICMarkets-Live3
0.39 × 261
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 1355
473 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal is based on a balanced trading approach that combines short-term and medium-term market strategies.
All trades are executed automatically with strict risk control and precise entry logic.

The system focuses on:

  • Low-risk short-term trades during active market periods

  • Stable medium-term positions following clear market trends

  • No martingale, no grid, no lot multiplication

  • Every position protected by a Stop Loss

  • Controlled and consistent growth with low drawdown

Trading details:
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Account type: ECN (low spreads, fast execution)
• Leverage: 1:500
• Style: short-term + trend-based logic
• Timeframes: M15 and H1
• Pairs traded: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF
• Risk control: conservative and automated
• Trading is fully systematic and emotion-free

Goal: steady and controlled account growth while maintaining safety and discipline.


No reviews
2025.12.03 08:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 09:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Marius FX Growth
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
7.1K
USD
6
98%
78
66%
82%
0.54
-3.34
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.