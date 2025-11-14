- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|82
|EURUSD
|14
|EURCHF
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GBPUSD
|-146
|EURUSD
|44
|EURCHF
|-187
|GBPCHF
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|EURUSD
|642
|EURCHF
|-1.6K
|GBPCHF
|-2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 11
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.25 × 72
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.26 × 1062
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.26 × 142
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.29 × 31
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.29 × 17
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
JustForex-Live
|0.32 × 193
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.33 × 825
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 384
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.34 × 41
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.35 × 23
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.36 × 80
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.37 × 86
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.39 × 261
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.40 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 1355
This signal is based on a balanced trading approach that combines short-term and medium-term market strategies.
All trades are executed automatically with strict risk control and precise entry logic.
The system focuses on:
-
Low-risk short-term trades during active market periods
-
Stable medium-term positions following clear market trends
-
No martingale, no grid, no lot multiplication
-
Every position protected by a Stop Loss
-
Controlled and consistent growth with low drawdown
Trading details:
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Account type: ECN (low spreads, fast execution)
• Leverage: 1:500
• Style: short-term + trend-based logic
• Timeframes: M15 and H1
• Pairs traded: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF
• Risk control: conservative and automated
• Trading is fully systematic and emotion-free
Goal: steady and controlled account growth while maintaining safety and discipline.
