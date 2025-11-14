시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Marius FX Growth
Marius Meskys

Marius FX Growth

Marius Meskys
0 리뷰
8
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -4%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
99
이익 거래:
66 (66.66%)
손실 거래:
33 (33.33%)
최고의 거래:
17.81 USD
최악의 거래:
-191.42 USD
총 수익:
393.33 USD (5 289 pips)
총 손실:
-682.54 USD (7 565 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (51.50 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
51.50 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
-0.12
거래 활동:
78.71%
최대 입금량:
0.88%
최근 거래:
12 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
17 시간
회복 요인:
-0.81
롱(주식매수):
50 (50.51%)
숏(주식차입매도):
49 (49.49%)
수익 요인:
0.58
기대수익:
-2.92 USD
평균 이익:
5.96 USD
평균 손실:
-20.68 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-207.61 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-207.61 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
-3.20%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
324.20 USD
최대한의:
358.88 USD (4.84%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.83% (357.91 USD)
자본금별:
3.00% (221.95 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 82
EURUSD 14
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD -146
EURUSD 44
EURCHF -187
GBPCHF 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD -1.2K
EURUSD 642
EURCHF -1.6K
GBPCHF -2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +17.81 USD
최악의 거래: -191 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +51.50 USD
연속 최대 손실: -207.61 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 11
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 9
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.25 × 72
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.26 × 1062
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.29 × 31
UniverseWheel-Live
0.29 × 17
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
JustForex-Live
0.32 × 193
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 825
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 384
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
Axi-US09-Live
0.35 × 23
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.36 × 80
Tickmill-Live10
0.37 × 86
ICMarkets-Live3
0.39 × 261
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.40 × 20
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 1355
473 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

This signal is based on a balanced trading approach that combines short-term and medium-term market strategies.
All trades are executed automatically with strict risk control and precise entry logic.

The system focuses on:

  • Low-risk short-term trades during active market periods

  • Stable medium-term positions following clear market trends

  • No martingale, no grid, no lot multiplication

  • Every position protected by a Stop Loss

  • Controlled and consistent growth with low drawdown

Trading details:
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Account type: ECN (low spreads, fast execution)
• Leverage: 1:500
• Style: short-term + trend-based logic
• Timeframes: M15 and H1
• Pairs traded: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF
• Risk control: conservative and automated
• Trading is fully systematic and emotion-free

Goal: steady and controlled account growth while maintaining safety and discipline.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.03 08:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 02:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 09:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 09:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Marius FX Growth
월별 30 USD
-4%
0
0
USD
7.1K
USD
8
98%
99
66%
79%
0.57
-2.92
USD
5%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.