Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Infinity

Armin Heshmat
レビュー0件
信頼性
8週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 37%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
208
利益トレード:
130 (62.50%)
損失トレード:
78 (37.50%)
ベストトレード:
27.03 USD
最悪のトレード:
-22.59 USD
総利益:
685.84 USD (1 964 699 pips)
総損失:
-442.64 USD (1 205 841 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
18 (62.32 USD)
最大連続利益:
139.21 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.14
取引アクティビティ:
0.96%
最大入金額:
3.31%
最近のトレード:
13 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
7 分
リカバリーファクター:
2.34
長いトレード:
94 (45.19%)
短いトレード:
114 (54.81%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.55
期待されたペイオフ:
1.17 USD
平均利益:
5.28 USD
平均損失:
-5.67 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-32.31 USD)
最大連続損失:
-47.83 USD (7)
月間成長:
7.38%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
3.06 USD
最大の:
103.82 USD (10.44%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
10.66% (103.82 USD)
エクイティによる:
5.12% (44.38 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 208
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 243
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 754K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VTMarkets-Live 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 119
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .


—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


レビューなし
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.23 02:10
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.20 01:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 18:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.09 22:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 11:27
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 05:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 16:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 12:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 22:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 22:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 12:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
