Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Infinity

Armin Heshmat
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 16%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
22
Bénéfice trades:
14 (63.63%)
Perte trades:
8 (36.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
23.58 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
140.61 USD (464 345 pips)
Perte brute:
-35.20 USD (117 311 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (68.83 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
68.83 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.47
Activité de trading:
0.96%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.94%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
6 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.51
Longs trades:
14 (63.64%)
Courts trades:
8 (36.36%)
Facteur de profit:
3.99
Rendement attendu:
4.79 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.04 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.40 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-30.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-30.00 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.06 USD
Maximal:
30.00 USD (4.32%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.32% (30.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.45% (23.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 105
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 342K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +23.58 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +68.83 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -30.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VTMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .


—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


Aucun avis
2025.10.27 22:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 22:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 12:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 12:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 12:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Crypto Killer Infinity
999 USD par mois
16%
0
0
USD
771
USD
1
100%
22
63%
1%
3.99
4.79
USD
4%
1:500
Copier

