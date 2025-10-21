SignaleKategorien
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Infinity

Armin Heshmat
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
8 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 37%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
208
Gewinntrades:
130 (62.50%)
Verlusttrades:
78 (37.50%)
Bester Trade:
27.03 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-22.59 USD
Bruttoprofit:
685.84 USD (1 964 699 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-442.64 USD (1 205 841 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
18 (62.32 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
139.21 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
0.96%
Max deposit load:
3.31%
Letzter Trade:
14 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.34
Long-Positionen:
94 (45.19%)
Short-Positionen:
114 (54.81%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.55
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.17 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.67 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-32.31 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-47.83 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.38%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.06 USD
Maximaler:
103.82 USD (10.44%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.66% (103.82 USD)
Kapital:
5.12% (44.38 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 208
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 243
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 754K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +27.03 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -23 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +62.32 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -32.31 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VTMarkets-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 134
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .


🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.23 02:10
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.20 01:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 18:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.09 22:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 11:27
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 05:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 16:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 12:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 22:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 22:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 12:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
