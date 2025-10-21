信号部分
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Infinity

Armin Heshmat
0条评论
可靠性
8
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 37%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
208
盈利交易:
130 (62.50%)
亏损交易:
78 (37.50%)
最好交易:
27.03 USD
最差交易:
-22.59 USD
毛利:
685.84 USD (1 964 699 pips)
毛利亏损:
-442.64 USD (1 205 841 pips)
最大连续赢利:
18 (62.32 USD)
最大连续盈利:
139.21 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
0.96%
最大入金加载:
3.31%
最近交易:
11 几天前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
7 分钟
采收率:
2.34
长期交易:
94 (45.19%)
短期交易:
114 (54.81%)
利润因子:
1.55
预期回报:
1.17 USD
平均利润:
5.28 USD
平均损失:
-5.67 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-32.31 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-47.83 USD (7)
每月增长:
7.38%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.06 USD
最大值:
103.82 USD (10.44%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.66% (103.82 USD)
净值:
5.12% (44.38 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 208
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 243
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 754K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +27.03 USD
最差交易: -23 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +62.32 USD
最大连续亏损: -32.31 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 106
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .


—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.23 02:10
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.20 01:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 18:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.09 22:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 11:27
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 05:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 16:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 12:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 22:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 22:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 12:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
