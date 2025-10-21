СигналыРазделы
Crypto Killer Infinity
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Infinity

Armin Heshmat
0 отзывов
Надежность
8 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 37%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
208
Прибыльных трейдов:
130 (62.50%)
Убыточных трейдов:
78 (37.50%)
Лучший трейд:
27.03 USD
Худший трейд:
-22.59 USD
Общая прибыль:
685.84 USD (1 964 699 pips)
Общий убыток:
-442.64 USD (1 205 841 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
18 (62.32 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
139.21 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
0.96%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.31%
Последний трейд:
10 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
7 минут
Фактор восстановления:
2.34
Длинных трейдов:
94 (45.19%)
Коротких трейдов:
114 (54.81%)
Профит фактор:
1.55
Мат. ожидание:
1.17 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.28 USD
Средний убыток:
-5.67 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-32.31 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-47.83 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
7.38%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
3.06 USD
Максимальная:
103.82 USD (10.44%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.66% (103.82 USD)
По эквити:
5.12% (44.38 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 208
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 243
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 754K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +27.03 USD
Худший трейд: -23 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +62.32 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -32.31 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VTMarkets-Live 2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 90
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .


—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.23 02:10
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.20 01:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 18:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.09 22:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 11:27
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 05:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 16:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 12:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 22:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 22:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 12:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
