Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Infinity

Armin Heshmat
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 37%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
208
Transacciones Rentables:
130 (62.50%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
78 (37.50%)
Mejor transacción:
27.03 USD
Peor transacción:
-22.59 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
685.84 USD (1 964 699 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-442.64 USD (1 205 841 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
18 (62.32 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
139.21 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
0.96%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.31%
Último trade:
11 días
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
2.34
Transacciones Largas:
94 (45.19%)
Transacciones Cortas:
114 (54.81%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.55
Beneficio Esperado:
1.17 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.28 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-5.67 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-32.31 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-47.83 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.38%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.06 USD
Máxima:
103.82 USD (10.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
10.66% (103.82 USD)
De fondos:
5.12% (44.38 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 208
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 243
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 754K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +27.03 USD
Peor transacción: -23 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +62.32 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -32.31 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VTMarkets-Live 2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 111
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .


—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Crypto Killer Infinity
30 USD al mes
37%
0
0
USD
889
USD
8
100%
208
62%
1%
1.54
1.17
USD
11%
1:500
