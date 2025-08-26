シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Crypto Killer Unlimited
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Unlimited

Armin Heshmat
レビュー0件
信頼性
16週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 51%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
453
利益トレード:
293 (64.67%)
損失トレード:
160 (35.32%)
ベストトレード:
17.94 USD
最悪のトレード:
-16.95 USD
総利益:
572.80 USD (3 908 778 pips)
総損失:
-335.96 USD (2 010 280 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
17 (38.80 USD)
最大連続利益:
86.05 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.16
取引アクティビティ:
2.86%
最大入金額:
38.97%
最近のトレード:
13 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
10 分
リカバリーファクター:
3.68
長いトレード:
206 (45.47%)
短いトレード:
247 (54.53%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.70
期待されたペイオフ:
0.52 USD
平均利益:
1.95 USD
平均損失:
-2.10 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-21.52 USD)
最大連続損失:
-33.84 USD (2)
月間成長:
23.09%
年間予想:
280.21%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.81 USD
最大の:
64.34 USD (20.80%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
37.07% (12.14 USD)
エクイティによる:
50.26% (33.50 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 453
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 237
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 1.9M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +17.94 USD
最悪のトレード: -17 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +38.80 USD
最大連続損失: -21.52 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VTMarkets-Live 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 119
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


レビューなし
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 01:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 01:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 11:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 22:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 14:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 03:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 11:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.27 02:46
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.17 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.05 10:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 09:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 08:46
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Crypto Killer Unlimited
30 USD/月
51%
0
0
USD
258
USD
16
100%
453
64%
3%
1.70
0.52
USD
50%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください