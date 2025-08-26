시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Crypto Killer Unlimited
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Unlimited

Armin Heshmat
0 리뷰
안정성
19
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 56%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
거래 스타일이 변경되었습니다. 내역의 일부는 통계에 포함되지 않습니다. 시그널 서비스를 통한 수익의 증가는 어떻게 계산됩니까?
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
463
이익 거래:
300 (64.79%)
손실 거래:
163 (35.21%)
최고의 거래:
17.94 USD
최악의 거래:
-16.95 USD
총 수익:
583.39 USD (3 944 089 pips)
총 손실:
-336.73 USD (2 012 827 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (38.80 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
86.05 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
2.86%
최대 입금량:
38.97%
최근 거래:
14 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
10 분
회복 요인:
3.83
롱(주식매수):
214 (46.22%)
숏(주식차입매도):
249 (53.78%)
수익 요인:
1.73
기대수익:
0.53 USD
평균 이익:
1.94 USD
평균 손실:
-2.07 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-21.52 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-33.84 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
-11.84%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.81 USD
최대한의:
64.34 USD (20.80%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
37.07% (12.14 USD)
자본금별:
50.26% (33.50 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 463
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 247
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 1.9M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +17.94 USD
최악의 거래: -17 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +38.80 USD
연속 최대 손실: -21.52 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VTMarkets-Live 2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 200
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 28
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 09:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 01:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 01:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 11:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 22:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 14:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 03:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 11:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.27 02:46
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.17 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.05 10:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 09:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Crypto Killer Unlimited
월별 30 USD
56%
0
0
USD
267
USD
19
100%
463
64%
3%
1.73
0.53
USD
50%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.