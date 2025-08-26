SeñalesSecciones
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Unlimited

Armin Heshmat
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 51%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
453
Transacciones Rentables:
293 (64.67%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
160 (35.32%)
Mejor transacción:
17.94 USD
Peor transacción:
-16.95 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
572.80 USD (3 908 778 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-335.96 USD (2 010 280 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (38.80 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
86.05 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Actividad comercial:
2.86%
Carga máxima del depósito:
38.97%
Último trade:
11 días
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
3.68
Transacciones Largas:
206 (45.47%)
Transacciones Cortas:
247 (54.53%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.70
Beneficio Esperado:
0.52 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.95 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.10 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-21.52 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-33.84 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
23.09%
Pronóstico anual:
280.21%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.81 USD
Máxima:
64.34 USD (20.80%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
37.07% (12.14 USD)
De fondos:
50.26% (33.50 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 453
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 237
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 1.9M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +17.94 USD
Peor transacción: -17 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +38.80 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -21.52 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VTMarkets-Live 2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 111
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 01:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 01:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 11:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 22:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 14:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 03:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 11:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.27 02:46
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.17 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.05 10:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 09:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 08:46
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
