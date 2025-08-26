СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Crypto Killer Unlimited
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Unlimited

Armin Heshmat
0 отзывов
Надежность
16 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 51%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
453
Прибыльных трейдов:
293 (64.67%)
Убыточных трейдов:
160 (35.32%)
Лучший трейд:
17.94 USD
Худший трейд:
-16.95 USD
Общая прибыль:
572.80 USD (3 908 778 pips)
Общий убыток:
-335.96 USD (2 010 280 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
17 (38.80 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
86.05 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
2.86%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
38.97%
Последний трейд:
10 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
10 минут
Фактор восстановления:
3.68
Длинных трейдов:
206 (45.47%)
Коротких трейдов:
247 (54.53%)
Профит фактор:
1.70
Мат. ожидание:
0.52 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.95 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.10 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-21.52 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-33.84 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
23.09%
Годовой прогноз:
280.21%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.81 USD
Максимальная:
64.34 USD (20.80%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
37.07% (12.14 USD)
По эквити:
50.26% (33.50 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 453
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 237
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 1.9M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +17.94 USD
Худший трейд: -17 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +38.80 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -21.52 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VTMarkets-Live 2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 90
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 01:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 01:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 11:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 22:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 14:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 03:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 11:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.27 02:46
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.17 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.05 10:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 09:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 08:46
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
