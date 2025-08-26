SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Crypto Killer Unlimited
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Unlimited

Armin Heshmat
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
16 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 51%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
453
Gewinntrades:
293 (64.67%)
Verlusttrades:
160 (35.32%)
Bester Trade:
17.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-16.95 USD
Bruttoprofit:
572.80 USD (3 908 778 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-335.96 USD (2 010 280 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (38.80 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
86.05 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
2.86%
Max deposit load:
38.97%
Letzter Trade:
14 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
3.68
Long-Positionen:
206 (45.47%)
Short-Positionen:
247 (54.53%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.70
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-21.52 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-33.84 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
23.09%
Jahresprognose:
280.21%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.81 USD
Maximaler:
64.34 USD (20.80%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
37.07% (12.14 USD)
Kapital:
50.26% (33.50 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 453
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 237
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.9M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +17.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -17 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +38.80 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -21.52 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VTMarkets-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 134
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 01:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 01:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 11:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 22:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 14:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 03:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 11:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.27 02:46
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.17 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.05 10:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 09:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 08:46
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Crypto Killer Unlimited
30 USD pro Monat
51%
0
0
USD
258
USD
16
100%
453
64%
3%
1.70
0.52
USD
50%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.