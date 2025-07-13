シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / No Worry
Brijesh Jaiswal

No Worry

Brijesh Jaiswal
レビュー0件
24週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 -53%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 129
利益トレード:
954 (84.49%)
損失トレード:
175 (15.50%)
ベストトレード:
55.51 USD
最悪のトレード:
-107.54 USD
総利益:
938.73 USD (73 151 pips)
総損失:
-785.85 USD (60 411 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
59 (34.54 USD)
最大連続利益:
153.29 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
82.19%
最大入金額:
71.13%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
10 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.47
長いトレード:
624 (55.27%)
短いトレード:
505 (44.73%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.19
期待されたペイオフ:
0.14 USD
平均利益:
0.98 USD
平均損失:
-4.49 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-279.24 USD)
最大連続損失:
-279.24 USD (5)
月間成長:
-20.54%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
11.98 USD
最大の:
322.78 USD (63.99%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
65.91% (322.78 USD)
エクイティによる:
70.46% (30.91 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURAUD 370
EURUSD 288
GBPUSD 178
USDJPY 142
USDCHF 74
USDCAD 28
AUDUSD 23
EURGBP 15
EURCHF 8
AUDNZD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURAUD -4
EURUSD -51
GBPUSD 108
USDJPY 52
USDCHF 24
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 7
EURGBP 5
EURCHF 3
AUDNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURAUD 156
EURUSD 2.3K
GBPUSD 5.6K
USDJPY 2.1K
USDCHF 1.7K
USDCAD 290
AUDUSD 364
EURGBP 499
EURCHF 180
AUDNZD 50
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +55.51 USD
最悪のトレード: -108 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +34.54 USD
最大連続損失: -279.24 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN-3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.25 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.31 × 170
Exness-Real17
0.34 × 416
ThreeTrader-Live
0.41 × 203
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
RoboForex-ECN
0.46 × 701
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.60 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.63 × 64
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.89 × 37
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.98 × 48
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
55 より多く...
Elijahs Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth

Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with **Elijahs Grid**, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY,—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.

Why Subscribe to Elijahs Grid?
Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 3 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.  
AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.  
Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.  
Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.  

Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, Elijahs Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:  

Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.  
Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.  
Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!  


Why Elijahs Grid Stands Out   

- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.  
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.  
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.  

Join the Future of Trading!    
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, **Elijahs Grid** offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀  

**Subscribe Today and let Elijahs Grid trade smarter for you!**


レビューなし
